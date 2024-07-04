Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Glentoran and Cliftonville star Jamie McDonagh believes Portadown is the right place to “get back enjoying my football” after joining the Shamrock Park outfit.

The 28-year-old, who has also spent time on the books of Sheffield United, Greenock Morton, Sligo Rovers and Derry City, departed Solitude earlier this week after making 89 appearances across competitions in North Belfast.

A former Northern Ireland youth international, McDonagh had loan spells with Glenavon and Newry City last season and now joins the likes of Shay McCartan, Aaron McCarey and Steven McCullough as new arrivals at the County Armagh club for their return to top-flight football.

McDonagh revealed he rejected interest from other Premiership offers to sign for Niall Currie’s side and feels it’s the correct destination as he looks to hit the peak of his powers once again.

Jamie McDonagh after signing for Portadown. PIC: Portadown FC

"I’m delighted to be joining Portadown Football Club,” he told the club’s website. “When I met Niall and his staff I was very impressed by what they said as well as the plans for the ground, I had interest from other Premiership clubs but I feel here is the right club to get back enjoying my football. I’m looking forward to meeting up with the rest of the squad this week.”

Currie admits he’s “over the moon” that McDonagh has opted for Portadown, who will travel to Cliftonville in their first Premiership match of the season on August 10.

"We’re absolutely delighted to get Jamie to our club, he’s still a young man and only a couple of season ago he was regarded as one of the best wide players in the Premiership,” he said. “We will strive to get Jamie back playing football with a smile and enjoying himself with us, after that his quality is there for all of us to see.