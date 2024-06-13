Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Dundela and Bangor ace Karl Devine admits he “can’t wait to get going” with new club Ballymacash Rangers following a frustrating period on the sidelines and has his sights set on a Premier Intermediate League title hat-trick.

The 28-year-old had joined NAFL Division 1A side Lisburn Rangers where he intended to play alongside family members following his January departure from the Seasiders, but because Devine made 21 senior appearances during the 2023/24 season – a number over the threshold allowed to compete in amateur competitions in the same campaign – he ultimately wasn’t able to make the move a long-term reality.

Devine played once before becoming aware of the rule – Sirocco Works were handed three points after February’s 0-0 draw – and he returned to training without having the release of weekend matches.

He’ll now make his return to competitive action with Lee Forsythe’s Ballymacash, joining William Faulkner, Adam Neale and Eddie Shaw as summer arrivals at the Bluebell Stadium.

Former Dundela and Bangor star Karl Devine has joined Ballymacash Rangers ahead of the new season. PIC: Ballymacash Rangers FC

"It has been a long wait with not playing since February, so it has felt like a long time coming,” he said. “I left Bangor because I wasn't guaranteed the game time and joined Lisburn Rangers with a couple of family members to play, but it turned out the Amateur League had rules where you can't play over nine senior games.

"No one knew that at the time and they ended up losing the points. I was stuck not playing from February which has been awful. I like normality and the routine of playing every week.

"I continued to train with Lisburn Rangers and they looked after me quite a lot. I'm thankful for that. It's not the same when you're going to training and knowing you're not playing on a Saturday. It was disheartening, but I can't wait to get going."

Devine has enjoyed plenty of success in the Irish League’s third-tier, winning the competition with Dundela in 2018 before helping Bangor seal a title triumph five years later.

Ballymacash have been on the brink of promotion twice – they lost in a Championship promotion/relegation play-off against Knockbreda in 2023 and 12 months later missed out on another play-off to Armagh City, who ultimately defeated Dergview.

Being from the same area of Belfast, Forsythe has tried to sign Devine before and now the pair are finally working together, the midfielder hopes to use his experience to help the Lisburn-based club achieve their main ambition.

"I've always got on well with Lee and I've known him my whole life,” he added. “He has tried to sign me quite a lot over the years and this felt like the right time and the right move for me.

"The club is only going one way and we're all there to get the club promotion. I've won this league twice so been there and done it. I won it with Dundela and Bangor so you know what it takes.