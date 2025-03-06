Irish League star set to document road to recovery after undergoing surgery on serious knee injury

After undergoing a successful operation on numerous serious knee injuries, Ballymena United striker Johnny McMurray is set to document his road to recovery on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McMurray, who has also spent time on the books of Cliftonville, Larne, Warrenpoint Town and Crusaders, recently suffered a ruptured MCL and PCL, LCL tear and a knee dislocation which is set to keep him out of action for a significant period of time.

The 30-year-old joined Ballymena in 2023 and has made 48 Premiership appearances across the past two seasons, the most recent of which came as a substitute as Jim Ervin’s side drew 2-2 with league leaders Linfield last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McMurray also balances playing duties with coaching, running DJ Elite Coaching alongside Glenavon striker David McDaid, and will now take Irish League fans through the step-by-step recovery process as he looks to regain full fitness.

Ballymena United striker Johnny McMurray is recovering after surgery on a serious knee injury. (Photo by Ballymena United FC)

"Over the last few months I’ve been getting myself out on social media a bit more around the jobs I’m currently doing and the coaching stuff,” he said. “A couple of weeks ago I ruptured my knee again – my MCL, PCL and LCL are completely wrecked and my knee dislocated at the same time.

"I’m sitting in hospital...I’m going to bite the bullet and what I plan to do over the next 12-18 months is document everything that is going to go around me getting back onto the football pitch, so physio sessions, taking you with me to consultants, strength and conditioning sessions and day-to-day life with having a two-month old in the house as well.

"I’m looking forward to it. I’ll be doing this for the next while with a video every couple days documenting where I’m at mentally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McMurray has since returned home from hospital after surgery and has been updating his followers with the early stages of his recovery.

His absence will undoubtedly be a blow for Ballymena, who are still chasing a top-six Premiership finish, sitting only five points adrift of sixth-placed Cliftonville ahead of Saturday’s trip to Dungannon Swifts.

"After successfully undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured MCL and PCL, an LCL tear, and a knee dislocation, Johnny McMurray is now recovering at home,” the club posted on social media. “As he works towards full fitness, Johnny will be documenting his journey - the progress, challenges, and triumphs along the way.

"From rehab sessions to daily updates and words of motivation, you can follow his entire recovery process on his personal Instagram and TikTok.