Irish League striker's January exit for England after summer transfer list decision
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Irish League side posted a message on social media stating: “Noah Stewart has joined Maidenhead United for an undisclosed fee. We wish Noah all the best for his future.”
Stewart was placed on the transfer list in the summer, with Ballymena at the time highlighting how “Noah was offered a two-year contract extension, which he declined, stating his desire to pursue opportunities away from Ballymena United”.
Stewart scored nine goals last season after joining Ballymena from Linfield, proving key in helping the club avoid top-flight relegation.
"The Noah one is probably a wee bit frustrating,” Ballymena boss Jim Ervin told the club’s media channel in July. “Noah himself is a great kid and he has aspirations to try and get full-time football across the water.
"We've offered him a two-year deal and he has turned it down because he wants to go to England. There's a lot to be praised about Noah for having that mindset and fair play to him, but I just think the people representing him have went the wrong way about it and backed us into a corner really.
"When I was a player at this football club there were a lot of quality players that ran their contracts down and moved on for free and it comes back to hurt the football club.
"When I came in I said I wasn't prepared to do that - we wanted to keep our best players and young talent in Ballymena, and we've tried to do that. He has decided otherwise and that's nothing against Noah.”