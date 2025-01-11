Irish League support for TeamFeePay "year of milestones" celebration
The TeamFeePay operation features “a team of experienced coaches, players and volunteers who understand the challenges clubs face” with a mission statement to “transform the business end of grassroots football clubs across the UK and Ireland by offering a better way to manage payments and registrations, fundraising and e-commerce, helping club admins to reduce administration and increase club income”.
Liam McStravick, the CEO and co-founder of TeamFeePay, highlighted his experiences as a coach with Linfield’s Academy “collecting fees from players before every coaching session” and how “this continued to take up valuable time from coaching” with TeamFeePay “born as a result and is now supporting over 800 clubs and 120,000 users”.
The recent event was held “to celebrate a year of milestones” plus the grand opening of a new office in Belfast’s Catalyst Innovation Centre – with support including representatives of the Irish Football Association, Rosario YFC, Larne FC and Crusaders FC.
"We’re absolutely delighted with the turnout and the incredible support we’ve received throughout our journey so far,” said McStravick. “Our event is not only a celebration of what TeamFeePay has accomplished, but it’s a way of saying ‘thank you’ to our grassroots football customers across the world, the hard work of our team and the unwavering belief of our partners and investors.
"Thank you to everyone who joined us – we’re excited for what’s ahead as we continue to change the game for grassroots football clubs across the world from our HQ here in Belfast."
