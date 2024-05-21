Irish League survival hero signs on with promoted Portadown
Steven McCullough steered home a superb free-kick in early May as Ballymena United secured victory over Institute to win the Premiership promotion/relegation play-off and protect the Sky Blues’ top-flight status.
However, the 29-year-old will now line out next season against Ballymena for a Portadown club back at the main stage thanks to title joy in the Championship.
McCullough becomes the third high-profile arrival of the summer, joining former Glentoran players Shay McCartan and Aaron McCarey as part of the Shamrock Park outfit’s search for added experience.
"We’re delighted to get Steven on board,” said Portadown boss Niall Currie on the official club website. “He’s had a wonderful Irish League career so far and at 29 has his prime years ahead of him.
“He had plenty of options but, thankfully, he believes in what we are trying to do for the future here.”
McCullough counts Linfield, Crusaders, Glentoran and Carrick Rangers on his list of former clubs alongside time under Currie with Ards in 2013.
Also in Irish League transfer news, Conor Kerr is returning to Loughgall following the end of his Glenavon contract.
Championship-based Bangor have recently announced deals for Robert Garrett and Caomhan McGuinness.