On Friday night, Glentoran inflicted a fifth straight defeat on Ballymena United, Glenavon recovered from two goals down to earn a point at Loughgall, whilst Dungannon Swifts staged another memorable comeback as they scored twice in second half stoppage time to draw with Coleraine.

The next day, Carrick recovered from their heavy defeat to Crusaders by drawing against Linfield, the Crusaders winning train continued at Newry City, and Cliftonville and Larne played out a competitive draw at Solitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship and Premier Intermediate League provided the usual goals fest as promoted Bangor beat relegated Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Carrick Rangers bounced back from their heavy defeat to Crusaders by earning a 3-3 draw against Linfield at Windsor Park

Here are five main talking points from last weekend’s Irish League action.

CRUES CONTROL

Played four, won four, seventeen goals for and one against - pleasant reading if you're a Crusaders fan.

Stephen Baxter's side have carried on their momentum from the start of the year into this eason as they picked apart Newry City at The Showgrounds to make 13 goals from their last two games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crues will be hoping that Jimmy Callacher's injury won't rule the defender out for too long after the ex-Linfield ace had to be stretchered off the pitch in the second half.

Jimmy has been a great servant to the Irish League and here's hoping he has a speedy recovery.

A trip to The Oval tomorrow night will put Crusaders' 100% record to the test - but who could back against them?

DEADLY DUNGANNON

Dungannon have done the unthinkable yet again as they came back from what seemed like a losing position to pick up a point against Coleraine at Stangmore Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodney McAree's men certainly have experience in that regard as they staged a monumental fightback against Larne on the opening weekend of the season to record a 4-4 draw at Inver Park.

In truth, the latest Houdini act might be even more impressive given the fact the Swifts completed the unlikeliest of missions with just ten men on the pitch.

A lot of credit must go to the Dungannon squad for their never-say-die attitude, although, I'm sure McAree would rather not watch his side having to perform miracles to pick up points.

As for Coleraine...I'd rather not talk about it.

COURAGEOUS CARRICK

I'm sure 99 people out of 100 would have thought Linfield were a sure thing after Carrick Rangers' heavy defeat to Crusaders in midweek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one exception would probably be boss Stuart King who took the 9-0 loss firmly on his shoulders as he tried to protect the players as best as he could given the heavy scoreline.

His man-management was rewarded on Saturday as the Amber Army twice battled back from behind to earn an impressive 3-3 draw against the Blues at Windsor Park.

Not many teams will leave the National Stadium with points this season and new owner Michael Smith will have been impressed with Carrick's determination to put things right after their horror show at Seaview.

GLENAVON GRAPPLE

2-0 down at half-time away at Loughgall...and no points on the board yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would have been easy for Glenavon to feel sorry for themselves but they did anything but.

Two goals from Conor McCloskey would see the Lurgan Blues leave with a share of the spoils, meaning Ballymena United are the only club yet to pick up a point in the Premiership so far this season.

Hamilton's men have always given the top six clubs a run for their money but it's the results against fellow bottom six sides which have led to frustration from everyone associated at Mourneview Park.

They will have a chance to put that right as they face Ballymena United (H), Dungannon Swifts (A) and Carrick Rangers (H) next.

WOUNDED WARRENPOINT

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Premier Intermediate League returned this weekend as there were a few big winners in the third tier.

Limavady United hit nine, Queen's University won 5-1 and Dollingstown registered a 4-1 win on the road.

If you were an attendee at Armagh City vs Tobermore United, you would have got your money's worth as the Eagles scored in injury-time for a 4-3 win.

I covered Warrenpoint Town vs Moyola Park at the Coleraine Showgrounds and the mood in Barry Gray's camp is to forget the licensing issue in the summer and get back to the second tier.