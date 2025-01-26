Irish League teenager happy to deliver on manager's 'grab me a winner' message after scoring with first touch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Paul McGovern was delighted to deliver on Paddy McLaughlin’s “grab me a winner” message after scoring with his first touch in Glenavon’s dramatic 2-1 Premiership victory over Carrick Rangers.

The 17-year-old joined the Lurgan Blues from Newry City last summer and has gained further top-flight experience this term, racking up 12 league appearances and ticked off another significant milestone by scoring his first club goal.

With the Carrick clash level heading into the dying seconds after Danny Gibson had cancelled out Peter Campbell’s opener for Stephen Baxter’s side, who were reduced to 10-men in the 22nd minute following Benjamin Buchanan-Rolleston’s dismissal, McLaughlin turned to McGovern.

He made a telling contribution by heading home from close range, sparking scenes of jubilation at Mourneview Park and helped extend an impressive run of results under McLaughlin.

Glenavon's Paul McGovern celebrates scoring the winner against Carrick Rangers. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Since being appointed in October, former Cliftonville boss McLaughlin has won five of his opening eight Premiership matches, including four on the trot after Saturday’s success, to pull Glenavon clear of potential relegation threat.

They now sit nine points ahead of their weekend opponents and are remarkably only four points adrift of a top-six position in an unpredictable Premiership season.

McGovern was delighted to have an impact just moments after coming off the bench and fulfil McLaughlin’s final words of encouragement before running on.

"It was my first touch of the game and I just came into the box and put my head on it - it's only my second senior goal so I'm happy,” he told Glenavon’s media channel. "You're watching, waiting for your opportunity and luckily Paddy gave me a chance and I've came on and scored.

"Paddy said to me 'go on and grab me a winner' and I'm very happy that I did. I wasn't expecting to have an opportunity (to score) because they were pretty compact in defence.

"We've been driving our standards up, especially since Paddy came in, and the supporters go a long way in helping with that too.

"They've (McLaughlin, Marty McCann and Colin Coates) been very good since they came in and the standard in training has went up. It shows on the pitch with our performances."

Goals run in the McGovern family with Paul’s older brother John currently starring for Dungannon Swifts, scoring 13 times across all competitions since making the move to Stangmore Park.

Paul starred for the Co Armagh team which reached the SuperCupNI Premier final last summer before losing out to Brighton & Hove Albion and feels a switch to Glenavon has proven to be the correct decision for his career.

"John and I played together over the last couple of seasons at Newry which was good,” he added. “He has taught me a few things and how to score!

"It has been very positive (moving to Glenavon) and hopefully I can start to kick on now. I'd opportunities and Stevie (McDonnell) gave me a chance so I felt it was the right decision, and it is.