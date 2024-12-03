Dungannon Swifts teenager Kenny Ximenes, who is currently on loan at Championship outfit Annagh United, admits he’s “over the moon” after receiving a maiden senior international call-up to represent Timor-Leste this month.

The 19-year-old was born in the Southeast Asian nation before moving to Northern Ireland aged eight and has long been one to watch coming through the ranks at Stangmore Park, scoring in the final against Glenavon as the Swifts lifted their maiden Harry Cavan Youth Cup crown in 2022.

Last year, Ximenes also struck for Integrated College Dungannon as they won a first-ever Danske Bank Schools’ Cup title and earned his Premiership debut soon after, coming off the bench in a 2-1 win over Newry City.

He came on as a substitute in the Irish Cup fifth round last season and has enjoyed an impressive start to life with Annagh, scoring twice as Ciaran McGurgan’s side set up a BetMcLean Cup quarter-final showdown with Larne while the talented youngster netted in a 1-0 August victory against current leaders Bangor.

Kenny Ximenes celebrates scoring in the Harry Cavan Youth Cup final for Dungannon Swifts. (Photo by Philip Magowan/PressEye)

That form has caught the eye of Timor-Leste boss Simón Elissetche, who has drafted in Ximenes for ASEAN Championship fixtures against Thailand (December 8), Malaysia (December 11), Singapore (December 14) and Cambodia (December 17).

Ximenes has previously represented Northern Ireland at underage level – he was included in their 2019 Victory Shield team, which also included the likes of Ruairi McConville, Brodie Spencer and Callum Marshall – and now can’t wait for another international opportunity.

"First and foremost I would like to thank God for this opportunity,” he said. “I’m forever grateful for all the blessings He has provided for me in my lifetime.

"I’m over the moon really – words can’t describe how excited I am for this opportunity to represent my birth country. I’m living the dream of every kid that plays sport.

"Growing up playing football you always dream of representing your country. I was scrolling through my phone one day and I got a message from the gaffer (Elissetche) of the national team, who asked me ‘do you want to represent your country?’

"Seeing that text from the gaffer was so special for me and my family. You’re going to be playing in some massive stadiums and I’m sure huge crowds.”

While Ximenes’ most recent outings for Annagh included trips to the likes of Limavady, Bangor and Loughgall, he’ll now be potentially playing in front of thousands with the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Malaysia capable of holding 87,500 spectators and Cambodia’s Olympic Stadium, which is based in the capital of Phnom Penh, has a capacity of 50,000.

Timor-Leste currently sit 196th in FIFA’s World Rankings – 14 places above bottom side San Marino – and Ximenes wants to repay his family after their sacrifices helped him get to this stage.

"I’ve played in a big stadium before but never in front of huge crowds...talking about those sorts of crowds gives me goosebumps,” he added. “It would be an unbelievable experience, I’m buzzing.

"My family and my girlfriend’s family are all over the moon for me. I’m so blessed to have them in my life. They support me in every aspect.