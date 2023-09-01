Ballymena United completed the re-signing of striker Cathair Friel last night after the marksman was released by Coleraine in the summer.

The Limavady man scored 70 goals in 162 appearances during his first stint on Warden Street and he will hope to add to that tally.

It has been a busy end to the window for champions Larne as Jaziel Orozco and Kieran Lloyd have both arrived at Inver Park on loan from Real Salt Lake and Wigan Athletic respectively.

Thomas Maguire is welcomed to Dungannon Swifts by manager Rodney McAree. Picture: Dungannon Swifts FC

Those defensive reinforcements mean that Ali Omar – who joined in the summer from Torquay United – has joined Championship side Bangor on a short-term loan.

Another departure from Larne was finalised today as speedy winger Thomas Maguire has signed a two-year permanent deal at Dungannon Swifts.

The 23-year-old was previously on the books of Cliftonville and Warrenpoint Town but will now work under Rodney McAree at Stangmore Park.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney has used his knowledge of the lower leagues in England by adding striker David Fisher on a one-year contract. The 21-year-old joins after three years with Wimbledon, much of it spent on loan to National League teams in England.

Leaving the Oval is Jordan Jenkins who has joined Dundela on a season-long loan, as well as goalkeeper Michael Argyrides who has agreed a permanent switch at H&W Welders.

Cliftonville have also added to their squad by bringing in Portadown defender Reece Jordan who worked with assistant manager Gerard Lyttle at Northern Ireland youth level.

Meanwhile, Linfield’s pursuit of a defender was rewarded as Scottish native Euan East penned a deal until the end of the season at Windsor Park.

