A busy January transfer window for Irish League clubs has continued over the last 24 hours as teams look to strengthen their position for the remainder of this season.

There was a departure at Glenavon with midfielder Keith Ward admitting it was “an easy decision” to rejoin League of Ireland outfit Dundalk for the fourth time in his career.

The 34-year-old was brought to Mourneview Park by Stephen McDonnell last summer after departing Shelbourne and made 16 Premiership appearances for the Lurgan Blues, most recently coming off the bench during a December defeat to Linfield.

Ward scored two goals in his short Irish League stay, netting in consecutive matches against Coleraine and Ballymena United, and will now return to Dundalk, who he helped win a Premier Division and League of Ireland Cup double in 2014.

Keith Ward made 16 Premiership appearances and scored two goals for Glenavon. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

“I had a lovely phone call from the gaffer (Ciaran Kilduff) the other day, I was delighted,” Ward told DFCTV. “It was an easy decision. It’s great to be back with The Town.

“I was disappointed with what happened last year, because I had played previously with the club, and I knew a lot of lads that were here last season. I’ve been close with some of those lads. It was disappointing to see how it worked out.

“With the manager coming in, he has a connection with the club. Getting me back in can help, I hope. I’m delighted to get going.

“I know Killers well, we played together at UCD, we won the First Division together. You can see the career he went on to have, a top player in the league.

“Having spoken to him the other day, it’s not like he has to sell the club, he was just filling me in on the players who are here, how pre-season has gone.

"It was a quick, easy phone call, to be honest. I’m looking forward to getting in now and seeing the lads.

“It’s a young side, with a little bit of experience there. I’m sure that’s why the gaffer brought me in. I’m excited to see some of the lads. It’s a big chance for some of those young lads to go and make a name for themselves in this league and at this club, and start kicking on in their careers.

“The likes of Horgs (Daryl Horgan), Peter Cherrie and a few of the lads in there, we can help them along the way.”

Larne have moved to further strengthen their bid to challenge for Premiership title honours by signing former Burnley youngster Olatunde Bayode while Cliftonville announced the acquisition of 25-year-old defender Jack Keaney from Drogheda United.

Elsewhere, Championship outfit H&W Welders have confirmed the arrival of goalkeeper Gerard Walker from Ballyclare Comrades.

The 27-year-old has also previously spent time on the books of Cliftonville, Bangor, Donegal Celtic and Newington before joining Ballyclare in 2023, where he made 29 appearances.

Walker joins James McClay and former Glentoran attacker Salou Jallow as a January arrival at Blanchflower Stadium while ex-Crusaders forward Brandon Doyle has went in the opposite direction, arriving at Ballyclare on loan for the rest of this season.