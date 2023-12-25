IRISH LEAGUE YEAR IN REVIEW: Can you name every Premiership star to receive a NIFWA Player of the Month award in 2023?

With 2023 coming to a close, we will be reviewing the year that was in Irish League football with one gallery each day for the next 12, looking back at cup winners to top scorers and everything in between!

Kicking us off, there were a number of star Irish League performers throughout this calendar year, but can you recall every player that received a Northern Ireland Football Writers Association Player of the Month award in 2023?

With December still to be decided, you need to find eight names to score 100% in our quiz, which you can find here: https://www.sporcle.com/games/NewsLetterSport/can-you-name-every-nifwa-player-of-the-month-in-2023

As you can tell from the picture on this article, we’ve given you one free answer to set you on your way.

Stop scrolling now...all of the answers are in the gallery below. Let us know how you got on!

1 . January - Matthew Shevlin (Coleraine) Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin, who finished the 2022/23 season sharing the Golden Boot with Cliftonville ace Ronan Hale, won a second Player of the Month (also victorious in August 2022) award after scoring seven times in January Photo: NIFWA Photo Sales

2 . February - Leroy Millar (Larne) Larne midfielder Leroy Millar was ultimately named NIFWA Premiership Player of the Year for his impressive performances which helped the Inver Reds lift a maiden top-flight crown. He helped Tiernan Lynch's side win five consecutive league matches in February while they also knocked Linfield out of the Irish Cup Photo: NIFWA Photo Sales

3 . March - Joel Cooper (Linfield) March was a month to remember for Linfield star Joel Cooper, who scored six league goals, including four in one match against Newry City, and also opened the scoring in the BetMcLean Cup final as David Healy's men defeated Coleraine 2-0 at Windsor Park Photo: NIFWA Photo Sales

4 . April - Matthew Fitzpatrick (Glenavon) Matthew Fitzpatrick was named in the 2022/23 Team of the Season after a stellar campaign for Glenavon which earned him a summer move to Linfield. He scored five times in April as the Lurgan Blues finished seventh Photo: NIFWA Photo Sales