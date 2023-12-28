All Sections
IRISH LEAGUE YEAR IN REVIEW: Crusaders fans celebrate as Stephen Baxter's side retain Irish Cup crown by beating Ballymena United at Windsor Park

Our ‘Irish League Year in Review’ series continues as we relive Crusaders’ Irish Cup success against Ballymena United at Windsor Park.
By Johnny Morton
Published 28th Dec 2023, 04:00 GMT

Stephen Baxter’s side successfully retained their title in impressive fashion as goals from Ross Clarke, Adam Lecky, Philip Lowry and Paul Heatley secured a 4-0 triumph with 9,688 spectators watching on in Belfast.

It was the Crues’ fourth Irish Cup triumph under Baxter and their sixth in total. Here are the best fan and celebration pictures from that afternoon.

Crusaders fans set the atmosphere at Windsor Park ahead of the Irish Cup final against Ballymena United

1. In fine voice!

Crusaders fans set the atmosphere at Windsor Park ahead of the Irish Cup final against Ballymena United Photo: INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter

Young Crusaders fans celebrate their team winning the Irish Cup

2. Crusaders fans celebrate Irish Cup success

Young Crusaders fans celebrate their team winning the Irish Cup Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

A minutes of applause was marked to remember Crusaders’ player Kaylee Black who passed away. Crusaders fans hold up a banner in Kaylee's memory at Windsor Park

3. Remembering Kaylee Black

A minutes of applause was marked to remember Crusaders’ player Kaylee Black who passed away. Crusaders fans hold up a banner in Kaylee's memory at Windsor Park Photo: INPHO/PressEye.com/Jonathan Porter

Crusaders fans celebrate after Adam Lecky doubled their advantage

4. Lecky delight

Crusaders fans celebrate after Adam Lecky doubled their advantage Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

