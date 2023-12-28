IRISH LEAGUE YEAR IN REVIEW: Crusaders fans celebrate as Stephen Baxter's side retain Irish Cup crown by beating Ballymena United at Windsor Park
Our ‘Irish League Year in Review’ series continues as we relive Crusaders’ Irish Cup success against Ballymena United at Windsor Park.
By Johnny Morton
Published 28th Dec 2023, 04:00 GMT
Stephen Baxter’s side successfully retained their title in impressive fashion as goals from Ross Clarke, Adam Lecky, Philip Lowry and Paul Heatley secured a 4-0 triumph with 9,688 spectators watching on in Belfast.
It was the Crues’ fourth Irish Cup triumph under Baxter and their sixth in total. Here are the best fan and celebration pictures from that afternoon.
