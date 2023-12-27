IRISH LEAGUE YEAR IN REVIEW: Every Irish League boss that won a NIFWA Manager of the Month award throughout 2023

Our Irish League Year in Review series continues as we look back on every Premiership boss that won a Northern Ireland Football Writers Association Manager of the Month award during this calendar year.
Can you remember each winner? Refresh your memory with the gallery below.
1. January - Paddy McLaughlin (Cliftonville)
January was certainly a month to remember for Cliftonville as they picked up victories over Larne, Linfield, Glenavon and Ballymena United. That form helped McLaughlin, who moved to become Derry City's assistant manager in April, pick up the monthly award for a fifth time Photo: NIFWA
2. February - Tiernan Lynch (Larne)
Larne recorded a player (Leroy Millar) and manager award monthly double as Lynch scooped the gong after the Inver Reds won all five Premiership games in February on their way to the title Photo: NIFWA
3. March - David Healy (Linfield)
Linfield completed an unbeaten month in March and also collected the first major piece of silverware by beating Coleraine 2-0 in the BetMcLean Cup decider at Windsor Park Photo: NIFWA
4. April - Gary Hamilton (Glenavon)
An unbeaten April helped Glenavon secure the final Europa Conference League play-off spot, but they ultimately lost out in the semi-final to Glentoran. Gary Hamilton collected a sixth NIFWA managerial award, adding to the seven he picked up as a player. He left the Lurgan Blues in September after over 12 years in charge at Mourneview Park Photo: NIFWA