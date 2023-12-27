IRISH LEAGUE YEAR IN REVIEW: Every Irish League boss that won a NIFWA Manager of the Month award throughout 2023

4 . April - Gary Hamilton (Glenavon)

An unbeaten April helped Glenavon secure the final Europa Conference League play-off spot, but they ultimately lost out in the semi-final to Glentoran. Gary Hamilton collected a sixth NIFWA managerial award, adding to the seven he picked up as a player. He left the Lurgan Blues in September after over 12 years in charge at Mourneview Park Photo: NIFWA