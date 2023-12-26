IRISH LEAGUE YEAR IN REVIEW: Larne celebrate winning first Premiership title in 134-year history - in pictures

This year will always be one that Larne fans remember fondly after they secured a maiden top-flight title in their 134-year history.
Tiernan Lynch’s side ultimately finished on 83 points – six ahead of defending champions Linfield – winning 25 of their 38 league matches and scored 64 goals in the process while conceding only 22.
Relive the April evening when the Inver Reds got their hands on the Gibson Cup trophy in our gallery below.
1. Owner Kenny Bruce with the Gibson Cup
Larne owner Kenny Gibson holds the famous Gibson Cup trophy after the club secured their maiden top-flight title Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
2. Captain Cosgrove
Larne captain Tomas Cosgrove celebrates with the Premiership title Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
3. Jeff Hughes and family
Coming on as a late substitute on the evening Larne lifted the league title against Linfield proved to be the final appearance of Jeff Hughes' stellar career. After playing for the likes of Lincoln City, Bristol Rovers, Notts County and Fleetwood Town, the former Northern Ireland international returned to his hometown club in 2018 Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
4. Group shot
Larne players and staff celebrate winning the Premiership title Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton