There have been a number of star performers throughout the 2023/24 Premiership season so far, but who is the best?
Sofascore attribute a match rating out of 10 to every player in each top-flight Irish League match and have ranked the best players of the campaign to date.
Here’s who they have as the 20 top stars of the season so far...do you agree?
1. 1. Conor McKendry (Coleraine)
According to Sofascore's data, Coleraine attacker Conor McKendry has been the best Premiership performer of the season so far with an average match rating of 8.47. McKendry, who was named October's Player of the Month, has scored 10 goals and provided five assists for the Bannsiders. Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
2. Joel Cooper (Linfield)
Linfield's Joel Cooper has produced some of the most memorable moments of the season so far, like his wonderful solo goal against Glenavon in August. The 27-year-old has netted nine times, contributed seven assists and has an average rating of 8.24 Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little
3. Kirk Millar (Linfield)
Kirk Millar has played an important role for Linfield during this campaign, popping up at crucial times, like in the picture above where he scored a late winner against Dungannon Swifts. With six goals and five assists - including one on Boxing Day - Millar has an average match rating of 8.02 Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press
4. Ben Kennedy (Crusaders)
Ben Kennedy started the season in fine form, scoring four goals in Crusaders' 9-0 August victory over Carrick Rangers. He hasn't featured for the Seaview outfit since early-November and has been transfer listed by the club. The ex-Northern Ireland youth international has netted eight times and provided four assists to give him an average match rating of 7.93 Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press