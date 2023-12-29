All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

IRISH LEAGUE YEAR IN REVIEW: RANKED - 20 best Premiership players of the 2023/24 season so far according to data

There have been a number of star performers throughout the 2023/24 Premiership season so far, but who is the best?
By Johnny Morton
Published 29th Dec 2023, 15:08 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 15:25 GMT

Sofascore attribute a match rating out of 10 to every player in each top-flight Irish League match and have ranked the best players of the campaign to date.

Here’s who they have as the 20 top stars of the season so far...do you agree?

According to Sofascore's data, Coleraine attacker Conor McKendry has been the best Premiership performer of the season so far with an average match rating of 8.47. McKendry, who was named October's Player of the Month, has scored 10 goals and provided five assists for the Bannsiders.

1. 1. Conor McKendry (Coleraine)

According to Sofascore's data, Coleraine attacker Conor McKendry has been the best Premiership performer of the season so far with an average match rating of 8.47. McKendry, who was named October's Player of the Month, has scored 10 goals and provided five assists for the Bannsiders. Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

Photo Sales
Linfield's Joel Cooper has produced some of the most memorable moments of the season so far, like his wonderful solo goal against Glenavon in August. The 27-year-old has netted nine times, contributed seven assists and has an average rating of 8.24

2. Joel Cooper (Linfield)

Linfield's Joel Cooper has produced some of the most memorable moments of the season so far, like his wonderful solo goal against Glenavon in August. The 27-year-old has netted nine times, contributed seven assists and has an average rating of 8.24 Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

Photo Sales
Kirk Millar has played an important role for Linfield during this campaign, popping up at crucial times, like in the picture above where he scored a late winner against Dungannon Swifts. With six goals and five assists - including one on Boxing Day - Millar has an average match rating of 8.02

3. Kirk Millar (Linfield)

Kirk Millar has played an important role for Linfield during this campaign, popping up at crucial times, like in the picture above where he scored a late winner against Dungannon Swifts. With six goals and five assists - including one on Boxing Day - Millar has an average match rating of 8.02 Photo: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

Photo Sales
Ben Kennedy started the season in fine form, scoring four goals in Crusaders' 9-0 August victory over Carrick Rangers. He hasn't featured for the Seaview outfit since early-November and has been transfer listed by the club. The ex-Northern Ireland youth international has netted eight times and provided four assists to give him an average match rating of 7.93

4. Ben Kennedy (Crusaders)

Ben Kennedy started the season in fine form, scoring four goals in Crusaders' 9-0 August victory over Carrick Rangers. He hasn't featured for the Seaview outfit since early-November and has been transfer listed by the club. The ex-Northern Ireland youth international has netted eight times and provided four assists to give him an average match rating of 7.93 Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premiership
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice