IRISH LEAGUE YEAR IN REVIEW: RANKED - Which 11 players scored the most Premiership goals in 2023?

Our ‘Irish League Year in Review’ series continues as today we look back on the top Premiership marksmen of 2023.
Nine different top-flight clubs have representation in the list of 11 best scorers from the calendar year...check out the full standings below. Please note that this data is for the Premiership only and doesn’t include cup competitions.
Many thanks to Irish league stats man (@Sportdirectprem on X) for their help in compiling the list.
1. Ronan Hale (Cliftonville, 19 goals)
It has been a sensational year for Ronan Hale, who tops the Premiership charts in 2023. The Cliftonville forward shared last season's Golden Boot with Matthew Shevlin and has picked up where he left off after returning from injury. The 25-year-old has scored 19 league goals in 29 appearances this calendar year. Photo: INPHO/Declan Roughan
2. Andy Ryan (Larne, 18 goals)
Andy Ryan's arrival at Larne in January helped them secure a historic Premiership title and the Scottish ace has proven to be one of the Irish League's best talents. He finishes 2023 with 18 league goals in 33 appearances for the Inver Reds. Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
3. Ben Wilson (Cliftonville, 17 goals)
Speaking of great signings...what about Ben Wilson! The 21-year-old arrived at Solitude this summer as a rather unknown quantity but that's certainly not the case anymore. He is currently this season's Premiership top scorer and his tally of 17 in 23 matches puts him third in the yearly list too. Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
4. Matthew Shevlin (Coleraine, 16 goals)
It's no coincidence that Coleraine's current tricky period of form has came alongside Matthew Shevlin's absence from the team due to injury. He shared last season's Golden Boot with Ronan Hale and has scored 16 goals in 30 league appearances in 2023, but has only played 11 times during this campaign for the Bannsiders Photo: INPHO/Evan Logan