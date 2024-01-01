IRISH LEAGUE YEAR IN REVIEW: RANKED - Which players provided the most Premiership assists throughout 2023?

1 . Rory Hale (Cliftonville, 15 assists)

As previously mentioned, Rory Hale tops the 2023 Premiership assist charts by providing 15 throughout the year, 10 of which have came in a quite superb 2023/24 campaign. He has been Cliftonville's star player in their title push under Jim Magilton and also contributed seven goals Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton