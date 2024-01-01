IRISH LEAGUE YEAR IN REVIEW: RANKED - Which players provided the most Premiership assists throughout 2023?

Our ‘Irish League Year in Review’ series continues as today we look at the most creative Premiership talents throughout 2023.
Yesterday, we listed the calendar year’s top scorers with Cliftonville’s Ronan Hale coming in first having netted 19 goals.
It has turned into double delight for the Hale’s as Ronan’s older brother Rory topped the assists chart after an incredible start to the 2023/24 season.
Here are the best 11 throughout 2023. Please note that this data is solely for the Premiership and doesn’t include cup competitions.
Once again, massive thanks to Irish League stats man (@Sportdirectprem on X) for their help in producing this list.
1. Rory Hale (Cliftonville, 15 assists)
As previously mentioned, Rory Hale tops the 2023 Premiership assist charts by providing 15 throughout the year, 10 of which have came in a quite superb 2023/24 campaign. He has been Cliftonville's star player in their title push under Jim Magilton and also contributed seven goals Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
2. 2. Kirk Millar (Linfield, 14 assists)
Finishing just one behind Hale is Linfield star Kirk Millar, who provided 14 assists throughout 2023. He has once again been a driving force for the Blues this season as they go for a sixth league title under boss David Healy Photo: INPHO/Jonathan Porter
3. Ronan Doherty (Cliftonville, 12 assists)
There's further Cliftonville representation on the podium as Ronan Doherty sits third having provided 12 assists this year for the Reds. One of their most consistent performers, Doherty has formed a sensational midfield partnership alongside Rory Hale and Chris Gallagher Photo: INPHO/Declan Roughan
4. Joel Cooper (Linfield, 11 assists)
Alongside his 16 goals scored in 2023, Linfield ace Joel Cooper has also set up 11 for his teammates. Cooper is undoubtedly a Player of the Season contender and will have a key role to play if the Blues are to regain their league title from Larne Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little