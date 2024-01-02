IRISH LEAGUE YEAR IN REVIEW: Which Premiership team picked up the most home points in 2023? Every club ranked

Solid home form is often the foundation for success and that certainly proved to be the case for reigning Premiership champions Larne in 2023.
Tiernan Lynch’s side have turned Inver Park into a fortress in recent times and went unbeaten throughout the whole calendar year – their last home league defeat was to Coleraine in November 2022.
Here is the list of every team that played in the Premiership throughout 2023 ranked by number of points gained at home.
1. Larne (51 points)
Given their unbeaten home record across the year of 2023, it's unsurprising to see defending champions Larne at the top of this list. Tiernan Lynch's side played 21 home league games at Inver Park, collecting 51 points in the process Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
2. Linfield (48 points)
Linfield are chasing a sixth Premiership title under David Healy this season and their sole league defeat in 19 games at Windsor Park was November's 2-1 defeat to Larne Photo: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton
3. Cliftonville (45 points)
Cliftonville started their 2023 at Solitude with victories over Larne and Linfield before beating Glentoran in February, but didn't win any of their last five in 2022/23 as they endured a rocky end to the campaign. They've been back to their best under Jim Magilton and in total have picked up 45 points. Photo: INPHO/Declan Roughan
4. Glentoran (42 points)
Glentoran played 22 home league games in 2023 under three different managers (Mick McDermott, Rodney McAree and Warren Feeney) with the obvious highlight a 4-0 triumph over rivals Linfield, which helped them compile their 42 points Photo: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton