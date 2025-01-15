Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glenavon midfielder Isaac Baird admits “being back on the pitch is brilliant” after marking his return from nearly a year on the sidelines through injury during an Irish Cup fifth round victory over Dundela.

Baird had developed into a mainstay of the Lurgan Blues side under Gary Hamilton and then Stephen McDonnell, making 35 Premiership appearances during the 2022/23 campaign and another 27 last term before suffering a serious knee injury in February.

The 20-year-old has spent the best part of 12 months recovering from surgery and getting back to match fitness, playing 30 minutes for the reserves last week and came off the bench in the closing stages of Tuesday’s 2-0 cup win where Michael O’Connor and David McDaid sealed progression.

Alongside the physical struggles, an injury of the magnitude which Baird suffered also brings mental challenges and the midfield maestro praised the role played by both his family and team-mates during the recovery process.

Glenavon's David McDaid celebrates scoring during their 2-0 Irish Cup fifth round win over Dundela. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

"It was brilliant...I've been waiting 10-and-a-half months for that feeling,” he told Glenavon Media. “It was nice to get back out and I was so happy.

"It was tough when it happened, especially when you get your surgery and you can't even walk...you think 'how am I going to get back to playing football?'.

"I've a great family around me and it's a great changing room too which was really helpful and made it a lot easier. Haughs (Mark Haughey) had done his knee so I was able to feed off him and then I've a great physio and personal trainer so it all helped, but it was tough.

"I just went up to clear the ball and as I landed I heard a crunch and pop...I knew straight away that it wasn't good.

"The first things that go through your head are 'will you get back?' and 'how long will you be out for?'. I was playing every week and I didn't want to be sitting out - I wanted to be playing as many games as possible."

During Baird’s absence there has been significant changes at the Mourneview Park club with McDonnell departing and quickly replaced by new boss Paddy McLaughlin, who has won four and drawn one of his opening eight matches across competitions, including league triumphs over Crusaders, Portadown and Ballymena United.

Baird admits there was an initial worry about being injured when a fresh manager was appointed but is now looking to force his way back into the team.

"I missed it so much,” he added. “You don't realise how much you miss seeing the fans, even clapping them, it's so nice and being back on the pitch is brilliant.

"It was worrying when Paddy came in because you're thinking 'he can't see me in training or matches - will I still be a Glenavon player?' but it was great that from the very first night he said he couldn't wait for me to get back in...him and Coatesy (Colin Coates) were brilliant.