James Convie celebrates scoring for Dungannon Swifts against Loughgall earlier this season. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

The 21-year-old has already racked up 50 Premiership appearances having broken through as a teenager at Stangmore Park, but with a string of injuries limiting his minutes at the start of this campaign, Convie decided to make a temporary switch in January – and it has certainly had the desired effect for both player and team.

He has scored five times in 12 second-tier appearances so far – the aforementioned solo effort in the dying moments to seal a 4-3 victory over H&W Welders last month deservedly did the rounds on social media – and has also contributed to what has been a stunning run for McGurgan’s men.

The BMG Arena outfit have lost only one of their 13 league matches in 2024 and began the split with a flawless record, beating Dundela, Portadown and Institute – all away from home – to keep promotion hopes alive heading into the final two games.

Annagh sit two points behind second-placed Bangor, who they host on the last day of the season, and Convie admits he’s been loving every minute.

"I've played a lot more games this year than in previous ones and I've also wanted to contribute with goals and assists - that's my game being an attacking midfielder,” he said. “At the start of the season I was injured so I've enjoyed being able to get a good run of games.

"I think we were sitting ninth or 10th coming into January, so the team has been incredible. It's been some run of form. The team is flying with confidence and we can take it into the next game (on Saturday against H&W Welders).

"Ciaran has been massive for me. He gives all the boys freedom and belief so it's good to have someone like him. It has been great working under him."

Convie, who spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Armagh City, scored for the Swifts in an August defeat to Loughgall and wants to hit the ground running once again over pre-season.

Manager Rodney McAree is currently leading the Premiership’s youngest squad – their average age is 24.8 with the likes of teenage striker Tomas Galvin starring in recent weeks – and Convie admits the encouragement from his club chief has helped push him on.

“Rodney was encouraging the move as well because he knew the best thing for me was to get a good run of games,” he added. "They are always sending me texts after matches so that's great. It pushes you on knowing they're watching my progress.

"I think the experience that I've got playing for Annagh I can bring back to Dungannon next season. Rod is a really good manager and gives lots of young players a chance. Dungannon have one of the youngest teams in the Premiership too so it would be great to be involved in that.”

While Convie is heading back to the Premiership for next season, he’s determined to do everything in his power to leave Annagh with the same fate – the County Armagh outfit are targeting a third consecutive play-off.