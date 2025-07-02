Irish League youngster labelled 'tenacious and composed' after completing dream Sunderland move

Coleraine teenager Matthew Burns has officially completed his move to Sunderland after the Premier League club confirmed their latest group of Under-18 scholars.

Burns, who made his Premiership debut for the Bannsiders last season aged 15, has sealed a switch to the Black Cats and his arrival at the Stadium of Light continues a proud Northern Irish connection with senior internationals Trai Hume and Dan Ballard helping Sunderland secure top-flight promotion.

Former Glentoran youngster Rhys Walsh has also impressed since joining the club, scoring twice and providing three assists for their U21 side in Premier League Two last term at the age of 18.

Confirming Burns’ arrival, Sunderland posted on their website: “A recent signing from Northern Irish side Coleraine, Matthew made his senior debut last season. A central midfielder by trade, he is tenacious and composed in possession.”

Matthew Burns pictured with agent Lee Mudd after completing a move to Premier League side Sunderland

Coleraine sent their best wishes to Burns as he embarks on an exciting next chapter of his career and said they will be “watching his journey with pride”.

“Everyone at Coleraine FC is immensely proud to announce that talented teenager Matthew Burns has completed a move to Sunderland AFC, taking an exciting next step in his football journey,” the club posted on their website. “The midfielder has agreed terms with the Premier League club for an undisclosed fee.

“Burns, who has progressed through the ranks at the Coleraine Academy since the age of 13, has consistently impressed with his work ethic, technical ability, and dedication both on and off the pitch.

“His move to a prestigious club like Sunderland is a testament not only to his own commitment but also to the outstanding development environment provided by our Academy.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks and appreciation to all the coaches and staff at our Academy – across all age groups – who have played a crucial role in Matthew’s progression.

"Their time, guidance, and support have helped shape him into the player and person he is today.

“This move underlines the strength of our youth programme and our continued commitment to developing local talent capable of stepping onto the highest levels of the game.

“We wish Matthew every success as he begins this new chapter with Sunderland and will be watching his journey with pride.”

Ballymoney-based Dalriada School also wished former pupil Burns well for the future ahead of his move to England.

The 16-year-old attended Dalriada before joining the Irish FA’s JD National Academy Residential programme.

"Former pupil Matthew Burns was given a warm welcome back to Dalriada by Principal Mrs Louise Aitcheson and football coaches Ian Getty and Paul Gaston, when he recently called in to school before continuing his remarkable journey to join Premier League team Sunderland FC,” the school posted on social media. "Matthew travels to join the Wearside giants next week and in July will travel to Italy for a pre-season tournament with his new teammates.

"Matthew was an extremely popular pupil at Dalriada before moving to the Irish FA JD National Academy Residential programme, based at Campbell College in Belfast.

"Players from this Elite Programme will progress to playing for Northern Ireland youth international teams and ultimately the full NI international team.