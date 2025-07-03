Irish League youngster reflects on 'really tough' six-month absence caused by arthritis issue after making goalscoring return
After enjoying a superb season on loan at Dungannon Swifts during the 2023/24 campaign and then establishing himself as an important part of an Inver Reds side that created history by qualifying for the Conference League’s League Phase, Lusty began to feel pain in December.
With the mystery issue eventually diagnosed as reactive arthritis, the 21-year-old began treatment for the problem but missed the rest of Larne’s season as they finished second in the Premiership and booked their spot on the European stage.
Lusty made his comeback in Tuesday’s pre-season friendly win over Portadown and was a popular goalscorer as he showcased his undoubted talent ahead of next week’s Conference League first qualifying round showdown against FK Auda.
It has been a long road back for Lusty, who is continuing to build up his fitness after wondering if the pain would ever subside.
"It has been really tough,” reflected Lusty. “Out of the blue, it was the end of December or start of January when I started getting sore and it took a while to find out what was going on.
"I got told it was arthritis around March and then I had to start treatment and I'm only getting back now. The uncertainty about it all was really tough.
"You don't really know what's going to happen and at a point you wonder if it'll ever go away or if I'm going to be in pain forever.
"I'm really glad it's sorted now. I'm happy that I'm able to play again and it's about building the legs up because it's not easy coming into pre-season when I haven't ran for five months."
Lusty has shown impressive determination and resilience throughout the early stages of his promising career having recovered from a broken collarbone suffered while playing for Dungannon in December 2023 and is now keen to put the latest setback behind him too.
The young striker displays a maturity beyond his years when giving a refreshing perspective on the challenges he has faced, and while the prolonged absence hasn’t changed his long-term goals, there’s an added motivation.
"It has been difficult to get a good run at it and then last season I started well, we did well in Europe and in December this happened,” added Lusty. “It's frustrating, but what can you do? These things happen and you have to get on with it.
"I'm always the same. I don't think being out for that time would change my aims.
"I'm always aiming high and expect a lot from myself when I'm playing, so I don't think it has changed but I'm probably really eager to get up and running here."
