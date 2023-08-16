From moments of individual brilliance to much-needed responses, here are five talking points that came from another evening of pulsating Irish League action.

Joel Cooper produces Lionel Messi-esque magic

Joel Cooper’s class is undoubted having previously earned a move across the water to Oxford United and netted 12 Premiership goals in his first campaign back home, but early signs suggest the Linfield talisman could be set to hit new heights this season.

Joel Cooper of Linfield scores a sensational solo goal during their 4-2 Sports Direct Premiership victory against Glenavon at Windsor Park, Belfast. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

Following on from his opening day strike against Dungannon Swifts, the 27-year-old produced a breathtaking moment of brilliance at Windsor Park in the Blues’ 4-2 victory over Glenavon, weaving beautifully past three players before finishing beyond Rory Brown – words can’t really do it any sort of justice.

It was like something football fans have became used to seeing the great Lionel Messi produce over the years, toying with his opponents before sparking into life with mazy runs that more often than not conclude in magic, memorable moments. This was just that.

Cooper has an ability to get fans out of their seats and as Linfield chase a fifth Premiership crown in six seasons, Cooper’s impact will likely be crucial if they’re to claim back the Gibson Cup.

Cliftonville were flying under the radar – not any more

Much of the pre-season chat around Cliftonville surrounded what they’d lost in Colin Coates, Levi Ives and Sean Moore, but in Sean Stewart and Ben Wilson the Reds have recruited two stars that could help them exceed all expectations in Jim Magilton’s first season.

The duo were electric against Glenavon during their opening 3-0 victory with Stewart grabbing a debut goal and while Wilson had a couple of fine opportunities to join his fellow summer Solitude recruit on the scoresheet, the 21-year-old did find the net on Tuesday evening in another comfortable 3-0 victory over Newry City.

Magilton’s men are getting into a good habit of starting quickly – all six goals so far have been scored in the first-half as they swiftly put two games to bed without much trouble.

One concern could be injuries with Ronan Hale on the sidelines while Joe Gormley was taken off after only 15 minutes at the Showgrounds, and although much tougher tests await Cliftonville, it’s hard not to be impressed by their start.

Much more like it from Carrick Rangers

Carrick Rangers came into the 2023/24 campaign as many people’s pick to break into the top-six promised land after recruiting the likes of Danny Purkis, Joe Crowe and Albert Watson, so it came as a surprise when they kicked off with a 2-0 home defeat to Newry City.

Stuart King was rightly furious with the performance but will be much more pleased this time around after they bounced back with a 2-0 win over Coleraine thanks to first-half goals from Kyle Cherry and David Cushley.

It was an important win ahead of what is a terrifying trio of away games at Cliftonville, Crusaders and Linfield to round out August, but three points will help give them confidence.

Coleraine’s Jamie Glackin is set to miss Saturday’s visit of champions Larne after picking up a red card at the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Loughgall impressive once again

Loughgall boss Dean Smith and captain Ben Murdock said before the season that the Premiership new boys weren’t here to just make up the numbers – how right they were.

Glentoran ultimately left Lakeview Park with three points following Daire O’Connor’s first league goal – a moment which came from Loughgall’s eagerness to get on the attack before being dispossessed – but the Villagers looked dangerous in the closing stages and could have grabbed a shock equaliser after the visitors had hit the post twice within minutes.

It’s easy to see how Lakeview could become somewhat of a fortress, just like it was last season when they won the Championship crown (Loughgall only conceded nine goals in 17 matches, scoring 39 and accumulating 40 points).

Matches against the top-six won’t define their season but it’ll be encouraging for all involved with the County Armagh club that they’ve been able to put it up to the big boys early on.

Larne back on top

It would have felt like their world was caving in around them after watching Dungannon Swifts claw back a three-goal deficit within 13 frantic minutes at Inver Park on opening night, but flash forward eight days later and Tiernan Lynch’s men are sitting pretty at the top.

Yes, they’ve played one more game than nearest competitors Cliftonville, Linfield and Crusaders, but the reigning champions have bounced back in style with wins over Glentoran and Ballymena United.

Their key men are all showing signs of firing once again with Andy Ryan netting a third league goal in as many games while Lee Bonis was on the scoresheet again on Tuesday evening before Leroy Millar scored in the dying moments.