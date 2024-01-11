It’s fair to say that Liverpool fans are getting excited by the potential of Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley after his sensational performance in their 2-1 Carabao Cup semi-final, first-leg victory over Fulham at Anfield.

The 20-year-old has received praise from Reds supporters all over the world after ably stepping in for an injured Trent Alexander-Arnold and many believe his presence can allow the England star to make a transition into midfield.

Craig Houlden, who runs the ‘Anfield Agenda’ YouTube channel which has over 237,000 subscribers, did a live watchalong for the match on Wednesday evening and feels the County Tyrone native is a “real option” for boss Jurgen Klopp going forward after impressing in recent weeks.

"Is it too early to start mentioning Ballon d'Or's?,” Houlden laughed as he handed out Bradley’s player rating. “Ok, maybe it is - just a little bit though!

Liverpool's Conor Bradley (left) and Fulham's Harrison Reed battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup semi final first leg match at Anfield, Liverpool. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

"The best praise I can give to Conor Bradley is he was one of the standout players on the pitch. To me, it was between him and Curtis Jones for man of the match and Sky gave it to Curtis Jones, but full credit to the young man for taking his chance, coming back from injury like he has.

"I told you the battle between him and (Fulham full-back) Antonee Robinson was going to be intriguing because they both have unbelievable energy and I think he more than matched Robinson.

"If he can stay fit and keep on this pathway, he's a real option for Jurgen at right-back whether he wants to move Trent into midfield fully or he wants to have Bradley as rotation for Trent.

"He has done his career at Liverpool the world of good over the last few weeks and I was delighted to see the chat complimentary about him as well. He was brilliant and nearly had an assist with Darwin's shot brilliantly saved.

"More of this please Conor and I'm so happy for the young man. Conor gets a well-deserved rating of nine out of 10."

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp, who was working as a pundit during the match on Sky Sports alongside Steve Sidwell, believes Bradley will go on to have a successful career.

"They've unearthed one in the last few weeks in Bradley,” he said. “He's in double figures of caps for Northern Ireland and what they might have done is found the right-back that they need to make sure they can play Trent in midfield.

"I've felt for years that's where he's going to end up. This kid has so much energy. He didn't do so well in the first 20 minutes and he struggled a bit, but he was absolutely fabulous in the second-half and what a player they've got there.

"He's another one coming through the ranks that is going to help everyone. He's going to be such an accomplished player - he travels well, he's comfortable on the ball and confident."

Speaking on ‘The Redmen TV’, a dedicated Liverpool fan channel on YouTube that has amassed 531,000 subscribers, Chloe said: "Conor Bradley was man of the match. He was absolutely everywhere, all over the park and what a phenomenal night he has had.

"He pocketed Willian and not only that, but going the other way he was brilliant. The tackles he was winning, he was all over the pitch, up and down the right flank and he was superb.