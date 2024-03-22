Millburn FC have been enjoying a stellar season. PIC: Millburn FC

​Started by a few friends within the community back in 2015, they’re on the verge of securing what would be only a second-ever league title – it could arrive on Saturday if results go their way – and Billy Ellis’ men are certainly doing it in style.

They’ve scored a whopping 120 goals in 18 outings, which averages out at just under seven per match, and have celebrated mammoth victories such as a 20-0 triumph over Killowen (they won the first meeting 16-0 too) and just last weekend dispatched Eastend 14-2 to maintain a one-point advantage at the summit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Curtis Boreland has been the main source of goals, scoring 37, while his nephew Dylan McCloskey contributed 31 and older brother Christopher has chipped in with 16.

"I don't think there's any team that has scored more than 120 and I wouldn't think any centre forward pairing has more than Curtis and Dylan - they've almost 70 between them,” said manager Ellis, who is also the community development worker at Millburn Community Association. “Of the league's leading goalscorers, we have first, second and fourth - Curtis is top, then Dylan is just behind him and Chris has more than 15 too. They're a great footballing family.

"Dylan is only a young lad and he's far too good for our league...he's a flying machine and he's a black belt and European champion in one of the martial arts.

"He's the fastest thing I've seen in football and he's great with his feet too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A couple of clubs have been looking at him in higher leagues.”

Despite their tremendous success in front of goal, there is one area with room for improvement.

"Our team is terrible at set-pieces...see if we were good at them, we'd be on double our goal tally because we can't score or defend them!” laughed Ellis. “Sir Alex Ferguson used to say if you score four we'll score five and that's the way it is for us."

Millburn are playing for more than just silverware glory – they’re also representing their community with most of the squad living in the estate and Ellis believes continued positive strides on the pitch could help catch the imagination of even more people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've always said there's a pathway in football...we're a small estate in Coleraine and we're doing amazing things as an organisation,” he said. “Why can't we go up the leagues?

"The last time we won the league was in 2016 and they won a treble that year. We had a big celebration in the estate and the trophies were all on display in the window of the community office.

"It'll be the same again this year if we win the league...it'll be sitting in our cafe for everyone to see. These guys are playing for the estate and representing it with pride.