Is this the only team in the country yet to drop a single point? Hear from their striker who has scored five hat-tricks

They’ve marked their first campaign in the Northern Amateur Football League pyramid by netting at least three in every match and their roll of honour includes victories of 14-2, 10-1 and 7-1.

The main source of goals is striker Robbie Hoy – formerly of Glenavon reserves – who has registered five hat-tricks in 14 league games, including two on the spin to bring his personal tally to 23 in Division 2C and 29 in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm delighted,” he said. “The new management came in at the start of this season and it is really paying off.

Taughmonagh YM FC

"This is probably one of the better scoring seasons for myself. I set myself the target of 30 at the start and now I'm only one away from it.

"I've been looking at it (my goalscoring record in previous seasons) myself and realising it's not as good as I think it could be and this season it has definitely improved because I've missed a few games this season too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would have backed myself to score in some of those matches so it's definitely been a better season for myself.

"It's brilliant. I'm going into games so confident - just everything I'm touching is turning to goals. It makes you more confident and you just know you're going to score going into games. It's so beneficial going into the next game.

"Anything over 35 and I'll be happy. One season in the South Antrim league I hit 40+ and it was absolutely silly.

"Our first ever season we had to start off in the old boys league and we did the exact same thing of winning every single game and we won three cups as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My brother and I between us that year scored over 100 goals or something like that - it was crazy."

Taughmonagh – who play at Newforge Lane – moved from the South Antrim divisions for the first time this season and are combining their unblemished league record with a run to the Cochrane Corry Cup semi-final.

They are looking to keep up their streak – and extend a 14-point gap at the top – in Saturday’s home clash against Groomsport before meeting Carryduff Colts on Thursday for a place in the decider and Hoy says this season has been enjoyed by everyone in the local area.

"We don't think about it (our unbeaten record) going into games but if it happens it happens,” he added. "It's crazy - to be done in the Amateur League as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're so motivated to go up the leagues. As a wee local estate Taughmonagh we're just so motivated to get promoted. We have a great squad of players and we want to get as high as we can.