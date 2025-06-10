Northern Ireland international Isaac Price

Northern Ireland ace Isaac Price has no doubts that the country can "build something together" as preparations now turn to World Cup qualifying.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After concluding the June international break with friendlies against Denmark and Iceland, the Green and White Army will meet up once again in September for competitive action as they face Luxembourg and Germany away from home in World Cup qualifying.

Michael O'Neill's men have enjoyed recent fruitful results and performances - including Price - who is nearing double-figures in terms of goals since making his international debut against San Marino in March 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland boast a youthful group and Price says they are learning all the time as they bid to reach a first World Cup since 1986.

"I think when I came at the start, we probably had a few more experienced players," he said.

"Some of them aren't here now; Jonny (Evans) for example who was here for so long and did so much for the country.

"I think that's football as players move on and new players come in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we've got a young team with players who can go on and do really good things in the game.

"We will keep improving and the more the squad is together, we can build something together.

"The more camps and games we have together - the better we can get.”

Price was involved in a January transfer as he completed a move to West Brom from Belgian side Standard Liege for an undisclosed fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if he would recommend others to play abroad, the 21-year-old replied: "I think it's got to be suitable for the player.

"I think it depends on what sort of player you are, what sort of club wants you - but for me personally, I went there as a 19-year-old and probably a little naive.

"I probably didn't know what I was going into but football-wise it was probably the best decision I made.

"I probably played 60-odd games, got the experience that I needed and it helped me coming into the Northern Ireland team as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I didn't go there, I might not have got as many games and contribute as much for Northern Ireland.

"I think for young players it's about playing first-team football as you're not going to develop properly until you go into a proper first-team environment and feel what that's like.”

So, what has been the catalyst in Price being a shining light in Northern Ireland’s quest to find the back of the net on a more regular basis in the last couple of years?

He answered: "When I first came into the group, I came in a little bit early but Michael still trusted me even though I was playing U23 football at Everton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first game I played here it sort of felt like home straight away.

"The crowd makes you feel that and I think every game I've played since, I feel better and better.

"Obviously I've had nights where I've scored goals here and the crowd have been unbelievable.