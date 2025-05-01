Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stuart King feels the pressure on Irish League managers has “ramped up big style” over recent years with Dean Shiels the latest Premiership boss to lose his job at Coleraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having spent less than a year in charge at The Showgrounds and with a crucial European play-off on the horizon as the Bannsiders look to reach the continental stage for the first time since 2021, Shiels departed on Wednesday alongside assistant Michael O’Connor.

King found himself in a similar situation seven months ago when he left Carrick Rangers – a club he had guided to consecutive record league finishes and a best-ever points tally of 50 last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only 153 days, or 11 matches, separated Carrick playing in a historic maiden European play-off and King departing Taylors Avenue, showing a clear example of football’s ruthless nature.

Dean Shiels became the fifth Premiership managerial departure on Wednesday. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

"The pressure definitely has increased,” said King. “I finished seventh and got into the European play-offs, which the club had never done, in May...within three months of the new season starting I'm out of a job.

"There's nobody more qualified to talk about it than going from record-breaking achievement to being out of a job within three months.

"It's horrible...I'm sure the people who were giving me stick will look back now and know they were out of order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pressure is horrible and it's uncalled for. Nobody wants to lose matches or sets their team up to get beat - everyone wants to win.

"Even if you are successful now, it doesn't really matter because if owners or chairmen want to make changes then that's it.

"Dean could have qualified for Europe in two games time. The pressure has ramped up big style."

Five Premiership teams made a managerial change this season, starting with King in October through to Shiels’ departure at the end of April, and the new Newry City chief insists it’s crucial to surround yourself with good people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My circle got so tight,” added King. “I'd Scotty (Irvine) and a couple of really good friends. My staff were unbelievable.

"When you become a manager you know you'll either get sacked or leave at some stage...you have to be realistic but you also have to make sure you have the right people around you outside of football too."

Shiels overseen Coleraine’s transition into full-time football after succeeding Oran Kearney last term and across the last 15 Premiership matches played by each team, only champions Linfield (34) had collected more points.

King feels the former Rangers ace deserves immense credit and insists he has set the Bannsiders up for future success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dean and I get on brilliantly,” said King. “I'd heard the same rumours as everyone else.

"He sent me a text about getting the Newry job and I replied 'more importantly, how are you?'.

"He seems okay and he's a football man...he's a brilliant coach who knows what he's doing.

"If he had won another two games he would have been in Europe, which would have been brilliant for Coleraine leading into next season with all the new recruits.

"He signed really well and set the club up really well. He left them in a brilliant place.