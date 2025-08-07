'It has to be Europe': Tim McCann feels summer recruits can help Glentoran achieve main objective

Glentoran coach Tim McCann believes the arrival of proven winners can help The Oval outfit make up ground in the Premiership with securing European football their main objective.

The Glens sat second for large stretches of last season but ultimately finished third behind runaway champions Linfield and Larne, missing out on Europe for the second consecutive season.

Declan Devine has placed an emphasis on recruiting experience this summer with Jordan Stewart, who won four league titles with the Blues, and Liam Burt – a two-time League of Ireland champion at Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne – amongst his first signings.

Pat Hoban, a former Dundalk and Derry City striker who has celebrated three league triumphs, and ex-Crewe Alexandra full-back Ryan Cooney have since followed alongside Daniel Larmour and goalkeeper Peter Urminsky.

Glentoran signed striker Pat Hoban from League of Ireland side Derry City for an undisclosed fee. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

After two years without the financial windfall that comes with playing on the continental stage, McCann insists they can’t fall short again.

"We just need to try and get into Europe because that’s what every club in the league is aiming for,” he said. "Every club needs the money.

"It (our target) has to be Europe. We’re trying to do better than we did last season, finish higher than we did, add to the trophies and get into Europe.

"That’s what you have to aim towards. The league is going to be really difficult, but it’s up to us and it’s our job to do it.

"You have to be up for it every single game. When we look back, we missed out on second by two points, you’re lying awake at night thinking ‘if we had scored that penalty’ or ‘if we hadn’t conceded that goal’ we would have been in Europe.

"They are little things but they all matter. It’s important every single game you give everything you have because even drawing a game can impact where you finish or getting into Europe.

"It might not seem like that during the season but when you get to the end it can make a massive difference.”

Glentoran haven't celebrated Gibson Cup glory since 2009, but they ended a near five-year wait for silverware success by collecting a Co Antrim Shield in January.

They also reached the BetMcLean Cup final, losing out after extra-time to Cliftonville, but will undoubtedly have their sights set on major honours.

There’s a sense of expectation and pressure at the East Belfast club as they look to close the gap on their rivals, but McCann feels the squad is capable of handling it.

"There’s always pressure at Glentoran, always pressure at Linfield, there’s pressure at all big clubs and you just have to deal with it,” he added. “It’s how the players deal with it.

"Now we have winners in the team, players who have won major trophies, so it should be second nature to them.

"I know it’s tough playing in front of crowds who are itching for you to do so well, but the Glentoran fans were brilliant for us last season and carried us through a lot of games.