Warrenpoint Town manager Gary Boyle admits sealing Premier Intermediate League glory was made “even sweeter” by sharing the success with older brother John.

The siblings have progressed through large periods of their respective footballing careers together, from helping local club Warrenpoint seal Premiership promotion for the first time as players in 2013 to the most recent triumph at Milltown.

Their professional dynamic has changed slightly over the years with Gary making a move into the dugout, firstly forming part of Darren Mullen’s backroom staff while John was at Newry City before being appointed Warrenpoint chief last year.

The County Down outfit will be plying their trade in the Championship once again next term after winning the third-tier title and with the Boyle family name synonymous with the football club, Gary admits it means that much more.

Gary Boyle (right) celebrates with brother John after winning the Premier Intermediate League title. (Photo by Elizabeth Boyle)

"The family are really proud,” he said. “John has been a terrific servant to football in this local area with both Warrenpoint and Newry.

"He had a spell at Bangor and has been successful wherever he went. It's testament to him that he keeps himself in that sort of order to continue contributing because that's the biggest thing.

“John was playing and captain (in the final win over Banbridge Town) and he played a major part in the success which makes it even sweeter.

"We had our family and our children there and it felt throughout the year we were bringing those days back again that the community and club was all heading in the same direction.”

At 37, Gary is two years younger than John, who has spent the majority of his playing career in the local area outside of a season at Bangor, where he also won the Premier Intermediate League crown.

Having racked up hundreds of appearances, John provides a source of leadership, experience and trust on the pitch which has proved invaluable for Gary.

"It's certainly different (managing your brother)!” laughed Gary. “John is really good and always has been.

"It was maybe more strange when I was coaching because both of us were slightly younger and we've really been together for most of the journey.

"He was there at Newry when I probably had more contact with players as a coach at times than as a manager because we've good staff who can lead the sessions.

"John has been great and we don't talk loads about it off the pitch.

"I run certain things past him but I have to respect his standing in the changing room and certainly the players know there's no tales being brought back to the manager!

"It's great to have that bond, that trust and knowing he's leading that charge with your best intentions at heart to carry out the job in hand."

After more than two decades playing in the Irish League, it remains to be seen if John will continue on with Warrenpoint as they prepare for life back in the Championship, but one thing is for sure – Gary won’t be asking him to leave.

"That's the biggest question at the moment,” he added. “It's John's decision.

"If he decides to play on we'll be doing everything we can to keep him at Warrenpoint.

"It's the experience and I've said for a long time that people look up to John.

"The biggest quality that John has is he makes players around him feel more comfortable and makes them play better.