'It shouldn’t happen' - Darren Mullen steps down as Newry City manager after consecutive relegations confirmed
Having dropped into the Championship ahead of this season, Newry will now be plying their trade in the Premier Intermediate League next term with Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Newington confirming bottom spot.
Club legend Mullen, who played a key role in Newry’s reformation and twice led them into the Premiership, returned as manager in October after Barry Gray’s departure but hasn’t been able to steer The Showgrounds outfit clear of danger.
Mullen will now vacate his managerial position, but is set to remain at his hometown club in some capacity to help them rebuild and “make sure this doesn’t happen again”.
"There’s three stages to this,” said Mullen on the club’s media channel. “Firstly it’s taking your medicine, we deserve every bit of criticism coming our way.
"Then you’re onto a review of the season, it just wasn’t good enough.
"I’ll step away, that was always the plan, I was never going to be in place next season and didn’t want to be – I didn’t want to come back, but I’m glad I did because I’m back involved and I will be involved in some capacity moving forward.
"There will be a review of the season to make sure this doesn’t happen again and the last stage is fixing it. That process has started because I wanted to make sure we had plans in place.
"We will put plans in place for appointing a new manager and making sure this doesn’t happen again because to go from the Premiership to the Premier Intermediate League in two years isn’t acceptable, it shouldn’t happen.
"We need to look at how it happened and make sure it doesn’t happen again, it needs to be solid, a plan in place to make sure we are successful both on and off the pitch.”
Newry have lost key players with John McGovern departing for Dungannon Swifts last summer while Adam Salley, who was their top scorer in the Premiership, was transfer listed in January before joining Oxford Sunnyside.
Mullen opted for a youthful approach in the most recent transfer window with an array of young stars arriving on loan from Premiership clubs, but admits Newry will need an improved squad as they look to make future gains.
"The recruitment hasn’t been good enough and that’s obvious,” added Mullen. “I can’t fault the players for their effort, but the quality just hasn’t been good enough.
"It needs a better squad and maybe it’s better for the new manager starting in the Premier Intermediate because they can build a new team...this is what it needs.
"It needs someone coming in with energy, fresh ideas and making sure as a club we give them every chance to succeed.
“That review has started, the committee have known for a while I wasn’t staying on and it was never my intention, but I will stay in some capacity to make sure the mistakes that were made aren’t made again.
"There’ll be a period now where it’s doom and gloom because relegation is an awful thing to go through...in the grand scheme of life there are more important things, but in football terms this is a tough one to deal with.
"We have to turn the narrative quickly, start building a new team which can win the Premier Intermediate, which has to be the case – we’ve gone down two divisions and the aim will be bouncing back up.”
