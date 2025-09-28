'It was shattering news': David Healy devastated as 'instrumental' Linfield figure suffers serious injury

Linfield manager David Healy admits it was “shattering news” to discover the extent of Chris Shields’ serious knee injury which will leave the Blues’ midfield maestro out of action for an extended period of time.

Shields has been an ever-present in Healy’s side since arriving from Dundalk, where he won five League of Ireland Premier Division titles alongside three FAI Cup crowns.

The 34-year-old has since collected two Gibson Cups at Windsor Park, making 35 appearances last term as the Blues stormed to league glory in record speed, becoming the first side to seal champion status before the split.

He scored an equaliser in Linfield’s first ‘Big Two’ meeting of the campaign against rivals Glentoran at The Oval earlier this month, keeping his cool to slot home a second half penalty.

Linfield manager David Healy. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Shields was forced off after 72 minutes in last Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Glenavon and is now set for an extended period on the sidelines.

It’s a hammer blow for Healy’s men with Shields offering experience, quality and versatility to a squad determined to retain their Premiership title and book a spot back in Champions League qualifying.

"It’s gutting, shattering,” Healy told the club’s media channel after Friday’s 3-0 win at Bangor. “It’s always the way when somebody gets a long-term injury in the way Chris has.

"It was shattering news. Chris has been instrumental in the success we’ve had at this football club. On and off the pitch, he’s a leader.

"People like Kyle McClean, Kirk Millar, Jamie Mulgrew, you can’t just go and pluck them out of somewhere, it takes time, experience and quality.

"Chris Shields will be back, I have no doubt, he will be determined, but for the short-term period, it’s desperate news for me as manager and the players in the dressing room, but more importantly for Chris, his family and everybody in his circle, it’s shattering news.

"As a club we always rally around. We’ve had some really traumatic situations we’ve had to deal with in recent years.

"We will look after Chris and I have no doubt he will come back fitter and stronger and pull on the blue shirt with pride, which I know he does.”

Linfield confirmed Shields’ prolonged injury absence in a social media post on Friday evening.

"Linfield FC can confirm that midfielder Chris Shields will face an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury during last week’s home fixture against Glenavon at Windsor Park,” the club said in a statement. “Chris was forced off in the second half and subsequent scans have revealed the extent of the injury, which will now require a lengthy rehabilitation period.