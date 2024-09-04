Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dean Shiels was happy to claim the bragging rights on a special night for his family as Coleraine defeated Moyola Park – managed by father Kenny – to progress into the North West Senior Cup semi-finals.

Kenny has extensive management experience having taken charge of the Bannsiders between 1994-2000 and also enjoyed spells with the likes of Kilmarnock, Greenock Morton, Derry City and Northern Ireland Women, where son Dean served as his assistant on route to qualifying for Euro 2022.

While the 68-year-old took over at Premier Intermediate League outfit Moyola last October, Dean was announced as new Coleraine head coach prior to this season with brother-in-law Oran Kearney becoming Director of Football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Rangers star, who previously managed Dungannon Swifts, has made a solid start to life with the County Londonderry club, losing just one of his opening five Premiership matches and Tuesday night’s shootout success means they’ve now set up a last-four cup showdown with Limavady United.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

Dean’s brother Jody was also in the Moyola dugout alongside his father while his son served as mascot on a memorable night for the Shiels family.

"It's fun because my dad pushed me at a young age and was the one that threw a ball at me when I could walk,” he told the club’s media channel. “It's good to share the pitch with him and my brother who was in the other touchline as well.

"My son got to do mascot and it's good for the family because the Shiels' have a big relationship with the club and it was a good experience - it wasn't one I wanted to lose to be honest! He taught me to win so that's what we wanted to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean took the opportunity to rotate with youngsters Tiernan Brolly and Joel Gibson both getting their names on the scoresheet while summer recruit Max Little saved two spot-kicks.

Jamie Glackin made his return having been sent off in last month’s derby victory over Ballymena United while Kirk McLaughlin made a first start since returning from Glentoran.