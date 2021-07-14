‘It will be a different ball game' insists Coleraine's Ben Doherty

The Bannsiders went down 2-1 in the searing heat of Sarajevo after Doherty had given them a dream start with an early goal to quieten the vociferous home support.

The midfielder, who is now Coleraine second highest European goal scorer behind the legendary Dessie Dickson, feels they are well placed to get a result at Mourneview Park.

“It will be a different ball game now,” he said.

Coleraine midfielder Ben Doherty

“They are coming to our stomping ground, we obviously know it better than they do and I think the pitch will suit us better.

“We will make it hard for them and go and impose ourselves on the game.

“Last year it was obviously the winner on the day, but we still have another 90 minutes to play and it’s important that we approached the two games in a certain way.

“We’ve done our job in the first leg. We had to put in a big shift to play the last 25 minutes with 10 men.

“I think we would have taken that result coming here. It’s the warmest I’ve ever played in and it’s not easy to get used to.”

Doherty, who was Coleraine’s top scorer last season, was delighted to score his third European goal for the club.