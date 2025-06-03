'It will be progress' - Joely Andrews highlights Northern Ireland goal in key Women's Nations League clash with Bosnia & Herzegovina
If Tanya Oxoby’s side can avoid defeat in Zenica across the UEFA Women’s Nations League closing group fixture it would secure a promotion play-off test.
Sitting second in League B Group 1 - three points clear of tonight’s hosts – Northern Ireland remain in control of how the current schedule will end.
A chance at a promotion clash with a League A rival will arrive with any outcome other than a loss. However, a drop into third sets up a League C relegation play-off.
Poland wrapped up the automatic promotion position into League A by beating Northern Ireland on a 4-0 tally over Friday in Belfast. Andrews is keen to bounce back from that Seaview setback and finish the group programme on a plus.
"If we finish a place higher in this group (Northern Ireland came home third across the previous Nations League campaign) it will be progress," said the Hearts player on BBC Sport NI. "We are looking for a good performance and, ultimately, to get three points on Tuesday.
"Us and Bosnia know each other inside out, we've played each other a few times so it will be tough.
"But we need to be hard to break down but good on the ball and create chances.
"We weren't good enough in the first half (on Friday) and there were bits of the game plan we didn't execute but as players we take responsibility for that.
"The positive thing is in the second half we got a bit more control and we could create some more chances."
February’s Nations League meeting between Northern Ireland and Bosnia & Herzegovina finished in a 3-2 triumph for the hosts in Larne.
"We are really disappointed with the first half but to see the group bounce back and put in a second-half performance like they did was really pleasing,” said Oxtoby after Friday. "We will take that positivity into Tuesday in what is going to be a massive game for us.
"We want to start the game really well on Tuesday and I’ve no doubt that this group will bounce back because that’s what they do.”