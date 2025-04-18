'It’s a big decision on their part': How players from America and Australia have ended up helping strengthen Cliftonville's push for further glory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cliftonville chief Jim Magilton had to look far and wide during the January transfer window for reinforcements – and those countless hours on the phone have certainly paid off with Australian ace Alex Parsons and American striker Eric McWoods both making a big impact.

In a notoriously difficult period to sign quality, Magilton did some shrewd business, relying on relationships developed throughout a lifetime in football to help bolster the Reds’ bid for further silverware success.

Parsons hit the ground running at Solitude after moving his life across the world having joined from Brisbane Roar, scoring in Irish Cup quarter-final and semi-final victories to help move Cliftonville closer to defending their crown alongside starting as they sealed BetMcLean Cup glory.

While McWoods’ first Irish League adventure was initially impacted by injury, the 29-year-old is making up for lost time, netting four times in his last three appearances as Magilton’s men made a perfect start to their post-split schedule.

Cliftonville’s Eric McWoods in action against Portadown earlier this season. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, McWoods has enjoyed a nomadic career to date, spending time in Estonia, Hungary, Malta, Jordan, Republic of Ireland, Sweden and now Northern Ireland.

His presence has provided Magilton with a weapon off the bench – McWoods’ four Premiership goals have came in a combined 73 minutes across three matches, proving to be the ultimate super-sub.

"It was a bit stop-start for Eric and he got injured, which is always difficult for a new player coming in looking to make an impression,” said Magilton. “It took him a bit of time to get up to full speed and we’ve managed to get him game time at Carrick, Ballymena and Glenavon.

"He’s scoring goals and I’m delighted because I feel the bench is an important aspect of every game and those lads who are sitting on the bench are all desperate to play.

"What’s more important is that when they do play that they make an impact and Eric is certainly doing that.”

With the Irish League landscape changing as more clubs emerge as genuine challengers for the Irish League’s top talent, scanning the globe for hidden gems may become an increasingly important route.

Having himself worked in Australia as Melbourne Victory manager and also held positions in England, Magilton has a large contacts book which he’s been able to call upon.

"It’s dealing with contacts, following up leads, following up with agents, constantly on the phone and asking people their opinion,” added Magilton. “It’s always a difficult one when you haven’t seen them or spent time with them.

"It goes off gut instinct. With Eric, he has pace and when he gets good goalscoring opportunities you’re confident he will take them.

"You’re relying on good contacts, good information, reliability and trust, and to be fair to the lads, it’s a big decision on their part.