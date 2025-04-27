'It’s an unbelievable achievement': Rodney McAree reflects on following in footsteps of father Joe by making Dungannon Swifts history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having followed in his father Joe’s footsteps by creating a piece of Dungannon Swifts history after securing the club’s joint-highest Premiership finish, Rodney McAree hailed his side’s “unbelievable achievement” – and there could be yet further cause for celebration in next weekend’s Irish Cup final.

Rodney’s father Joe, a legendary Irish League figure who continues to develop star talent at Dungannon United Youth, led the Swifts into Northern Ireland’s top-flight for the first time in 2003 and recorded back-to-back fourth-placed finishes in 2004/05 and 2005/06.

Nearly two decades later, Rodney has replicated that feat with Saturday’s 1-0 win over Crusaders sealing fourth, which also marks Dungannon’s best-ever result in a 12-team Premiership campaign.

Their weekend triumph marked Dungannon’s 17th of the season – another record – and moved them onto 57 points, which is level with the tally amounted by Dixie Robinson, who now serves as McAree’s assistant, in 2009/10.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

With Premiership duties now completed, McAree’s men quickly turn their attention to only the club’s second-ever Irish Cup final as they look to round out a dream campaign by winning the prestigious competition for a first time, sealing European football progression in the process.

McAree has briefly allowed himself to picture leading his beloved Swifts back into the showpiece decider and admits there will be emotion in the lead up.

"I was emotional when I was just talking to the players there because we’ve finished a 38-game season and they’ve been absolutely fantastic,” said McAree. “To a man they’ve been superb to work with and I’ve loved every moment of it.

"We’ve done fantastically well to find ourselves finishing fourth – it’s an unbelievable achievement.

"I look forward to the Irish Cup final and know I will be emotional at times, I’ll be emotional in the build up to it.

"When I go for a walk with Adele I can feel myself tearing up a wee bit because I’m thinking about things while we’re walking and I’m an emotional person.

"Some stage during the build up or on the day I’ll have a wee cry to myself! There’s nothing wrong with that and it’s just me.”

McAree has had to answer questions about the Irish Cup final for the best part of a month while trying to remain focused on league duties, but is now thrilled to devote his full attention to one of the biggest days in club history.

"It will not look anything different in terms of preparation, we will still do our normal schedule in training Tuesday and Thursday – we won’t add any extra days in,” added McAree. "It seems to have worked for us over the season so ultimately it’s another game, albeit it’s a much bigger one than most.

"It’s great to be able to focus on it now and it’s good for the players.

"You can see that people are thinking about the final and even when I’m doing a team talk you’re talking about the team you’re playing against but also highlighting Cliftonville too.

"Things come into conversations so we have all had it in the back of our minds, not just the players.

"It’s easy to turn around and say ‘one game at a time’, but that’s rubbish – it’s always in the back of your mind.