"It's exciting times for the club": Larne Women announce the return of Daniel Carlisle as first-team boss at Inver Park
After starting his coaching journey with the club in the girls academy, Carlisle managed PSNI in the NIFL Intermediate League, as well as being assistant manager at Moyola Park.
On the women's football side of proceedings, Daniel has worked in a coaching education capacity at Linfield Girls Academy and later became the Girls Academy Director at Ballymena United.
Daniel will be joined by Michael Charles and Jordan O’Brien in the coaching team.
Speaking about his appointment, Daniel said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be back at Inver Park, I can’t wait to get started, meet all of the team and meet everyone around the club again.
"As soon as I walked in the door, and saw the transformation the club has been through, it was unbelievable. It’s exciting times for the club and myself.”
Women’s Football Director Andrew Scullion expressed his confidence in Daniel’s abilities: “We are delighted to have Daniel back at the club.
"He’s a young coach and will bring energy and enthusiasm to the club but he also has a breadth of knowledge and experience formed across men’s and women’s football at various levels.
"I’m really looking forward to working with Daniel and his coaching team as we aim to generate momentum and build upon the achievements of our first two seasons in the Premiership.”
Larne finished second-from-bottom in the NIFL Women’s Premiership last season, amassing nine points from their 16 fixtures.
