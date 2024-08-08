Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matthew Orr’s memorable summer has continued after signing his first professional contract with Linfield – just a matter of weeks on from scoring on competitive senior debut in the Blues’ European clash against Stjarnan.

The 17-year-old, who has represented Northern Ireland at underage level, was handed his maiden appearance by David Healy as a second-half substitute and six minutes into the landmark moment Orr netted his maiden goal, putting Linfield ahead on the night before ultimately crashing out at the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round stage to their Icelandic opponents.

Orr joined the club’s academy from Bangor YM and has progressed through the ranks to now earn his senior deal after impressing for Linfield Swifts and on a recent pre-season trip to Poland.

"I'm really happy and it's something I've been working towards ever since I started playing football,” he told the club’s media channel. “I'm glad to get a contract and keep working.

Linfield's Matthew Orr celebrates his first senior goal. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"It has been really good (to be involved with the first team) and I've really enjoyed it. Poland was tough but a great experience and a step up. I'm prepared to work hard and try to progress with my career."

Healy has never shied away from giving youth a chance during his Blues tenure with Braiden Graham, Aodhan Doherty and Ceadach O’Neill, who were all handed opportunities throughout the 2023/24 campaign, just the most recent examples after sealing summer moves to Everton, Blackburn Rovers and Premier League giants Arsenal respectively.

Orr took a first step on his own senior journey last month and with Linfield getting their Premiership campaign underway against Ballymena United on Saturday, the versatile defender is keen for more.

"I was nervous coming on but wanted to stick to what I normally do and when I came on and got my chance I thought I may as well try and take it, and I did,” he reflected on his debut. “It was a surreal feeling but a disappointing result.

"I'm really excited (for the season)...it's a tough opening game against Ballymena but hopefully we can get three points and get a good start to the season."

On Orr’s contract, Healy told the club’s website: "Matthew is a great young talent with a lot of potential to develop into a top player. He has taken his opportunities and his dedication and hard work have paid off.