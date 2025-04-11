'It’s time for every single player to step up': Glentoran's Joe Thomson clear of requirements in 'massive battle' for European spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran midfielder Joe Thomson insists “it’s time for every single player to step up” as they chase an automatic European spot.

The Glens enter the final three matches of the Premiership season sitting in pole position to finish second, a position which would secure their progression into UEFA Conference League qualifying next term.

Having missed out in the play-offs last season, Declan Devine’s side will be hoping to avoid the unwanted drama this time around and currently sit one point ahead of Larne prior to Saturday’s clash against Crusaders.

Glentoran enjoyed a 10-game unbeaten league run between late-November and February, but have since won just two of their last nine matches and Thomson knows the importance of finishing this campaign on a high.

Glentoran's Joe Thomson in action against Crusaders last month. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“We’re right in the middle of a massive battle for Europe and we’ve got three games left to secure that automatic qualification spot,” said Thomson. “We go to Seaview knowing it’s going to be a war and every tackle, every header, every pass will count.

“The message from Declan and the staff has been clear all week: fight for every ball, win your battles and give our supporters something to get behind from the very first whistle.

“We’re in a fight and it’s time for every single player to step up. From here on out, every game is a final.

"We need to put our bodies on the line, outwork our opponents and show exactly what it means to wear the Glentoran shirt. The fans expect it and we expect it from ourselves.”

Thomson has been one of Glentoran’s top performers since making a January move from Larne, scoring five times in 11 appearances, including a debut brace which sealed a comeback victory over Loughgall.

“Even though I’ve only been at the club a short time, I’ve already seen the impact our supporters can have when they turn up in force,” added Thomson. “They’ve backed us home and away, travelled in big numbers and helped push the team over the line in some massive games.

"Their support makes a real difference and we’ll need that again this Saturday.

“As players, we know we have to give them something to get behind.

"That starts with work rate, effort and determination, because that’s what this club is built on and it’s what our fans expect. We’ll be giving everything to put in a performance they can be proud of.”

Devine’s side are coming off a 2-1 defeat to ‘Big Two’ rivals Linfield at Windsor Park last weekend where Jordan Jenkins’ 15th goal of the season across all competitions was cancelled out by strikes from Callumn Morrison and Kirk Millar.

“The Linfield game was a tough one to take,” said Thomson. “We went there believing we could get a result and for large spells we were right in the game.

"We showed character to respond after going behind and Jordan took his goal really well.

"But the reality is we shouldn’t have conceded the goals we did and, in the end, we just couldn’t find that second goal to get back in the game.

“At this stage of the season, it’s all about mentality. There’s no time to dwell.