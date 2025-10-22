'It's tough at the minute': David Healy calls on Linfield players to 'come out fighting' and gives view on red card

Linfield manager David Healy admits “it's tough at the minute” after watching his side suffer a second consecutive defeat during a 4-1 Co Antrim Shield loss to Cliftonville – but insists they have to “come out fighting” against Ballymena United on Saturday.

Following a 2-0 league defeat to Portadown on Friday evening, Healy’s men were eliminated from the Shield as goals from Rory Hale, Keevan Hawthorne, Ryan Curran and Thomas Lavery helped the Reds seal progression.

Callumn Morrison’s strike on the stroke of half-time briefly gave Linfield a lifeline before Chris McKee was shown a straight red card moments later for a challenge on Hale.

Healy is without a number of key players, including Chris Shields, who is set to miss the rest of this season after undergoing knee surgery, while captain Jamie Mulgrew limped off in the early stages at Shamrock Park.

"It's tough at the minute,” Healy told the club’s media channel. “Without making excuses, we're probably a few bodies light with injuries.

"We changed the team up, we gave other people minutes, opportunities, and I don't think it's any reflection on the starting eleven or the bench...we were poor in the first half, conceded two poor goals, got ourselves back into it.

"We were probably fortunate to go in at 2-1 because I don't think we were that effective to only be one down.

"We're finding it tough at the minute. We certainly need everybody in the dressing room, including myself, understanding the situation we're in at the minute and fighting and scrapping together.

"We as a football club have a habit of fighting and scrapping together in my 10 years...it's tough at the minute, but you don't be successful at Linfield without being decent at what we do.”

Linfield host Ballymena at Windsor Park on Saturday before making a trip to title rivals Coleraine three days later – fixtures where they’ll now be without striker McKee.

“I thought the red card was soft in terms of it wasn't a great tackle by Chris but in 10 years in the Co Antrim Shield, you probably get away with a little bit more because of the level of competition,” added Healy. “Chris is now going to miss three league games, which is frustrating for Chris, for us losing another player.

"It's tough, the fans are frustrated and I understand that more than most. I said to the players they haven't been in my shoes here for 10 years where you have to go through some tough times, tough nights, to come out the other end.

"When you get beat in the manner we did in the last two games, it's about learning from it. We have lost stalwarts of this club over recent years for different reasons, sometimes it takes players longer to adjust and settle in. That's not an excuse, that's fact.