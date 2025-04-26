'It’s what dreams are made of': Ardmore captain Jack Higgins celebrates Junior Cup glory almost 50 years after father helped create club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ardmore captain Jack Higgins admits winning the Craig Stanfield Junior Cup at Windsor Park – a success which came almost 50 years after his father and uncle helped create the County Londonderry club – is “what dreams are made of”.

In a dramatic showpiece decider at the National Stadium, Cathal Beacom put Enniskillen Town United ahead within a matter of seconds and they doubled their lead in the second half through James Harrigan.

However, Ardmore fought back through Jack Coyle and Ryan Cleere before Oran Armstrong and Beacom traded strikes in extra-time to send the final into a nervy penalty shoot-out.

Ardmore goalkeeper Kristian O’Hagan made two saves to set the platform for success with Cleere the hero, slotting home a winning penalty to spark scenes of jubilation in Belfast.

Ardmore celebrate winning the Junior Cup. (Photo by Irish FA)

"1-0 down in the first 10 seconds, 2-0 down after about 15 minutes, one back, two back – the fight in this team,” said Higgins. “We have been saying all year since a last-16 game away in Lurgan...we fought and we said that what is going to win us this trophy is the fight.

"We’ve good players in our team, but the fight is unbelievable. We went 3-2 up in extra-time, you think that’s it and then they pull one back.

"Penalties is a lottery and I feel bad for Enniskillen because nobody deserves to lose on penalties – both teams deserve a medal.

"Our keeper made two unbelievable saves to win it, it means everything to our fans.

"Our village is small...this has been the holy grail and it has been spoken about for years. We’ve been the best team in the North West for the last 10 years, we’ve won league and cups but couldn’t win this one...to do it today I was close to tears at the end.

"My dad and uncle founded the club with their two cousins back in 1978 and all these years later I’m lifting the trophy – it’s what dreams are made of.”

Teams from the Fermanagh & Western Division have dominated in the Junior Cup, which was first contested in 1888 and is Northern Ireland's premier competition for clubs of junior status, over recent years.

Enniskillen Rangers lifted the trophy four times out of the last seven, including last season, while Dergview Reserves celebrated success in 2023.

Ardmore manager Feidhlim O’Neill feels his side’s triumph marks an important moment for football in the North West and they are on the cusp of celebrating yet further success having won 17 consecutive league matches in the NWJL Premier Division.

"It’s massive for the club,” said O’Neill. “It hasn’t been to the North West since 1957 so it means everything.

"There’s nothing better. It’s the fight and togetherness of this team – when other teams would fall apart they pull together and work hard.