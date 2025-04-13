'I've absolutely loved my time here': Glentoran star addresses speculation over his future as agency teases new contract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kodi Lyons-Foster admits he has “absolutely loved my time” at Glentoran amid speculation surrounding his future – and that stay could be prolonged with his agent teasing the potential of a new contract.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa youngster Lyons-Foster has been a standout performer for the Glens since arriving in the Irish League from Hornchurch ahead of the current campaign, racking up 24 Premiership appearances to date.

The 28-year-old scored in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Crusaders which keeps the Glens in pole position to secure automatic European football for next season, currently sitting one point ahead of Larne in the race for second.

With his contract at The Oval set to expire this summer, Lyons-Foster has been linked with a potential move to Irish League rivals Coleraine as the Bannsiders look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season.

However, Stable Sports Management – the agency which Lyons-Foster signed a fresh two-year deal with last week – have hinted that the versatile defender could be set to extend his stay in East Belfast, posting a sand timer emoji in response to a Glentoran fan account on social media.

With the likes of Dan Gyollai, Danny Amos and David Fisher already agreeing new contracts, keeping Lyons-Foster would be another huge boost for Declan Devine’s side.

"It's the business end of the season,” said Lyons-Foster when asked about his future after Saturday’s win. “I'm out of contract so there's always going to be speculation or rumours.

"I want to see the season out and see where it takes me.

Glentoran's Kodi Lyons-Foster celebrates his weekend goal. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I've absolutely loved my time here. It's a massive club and I've loved playing in front of these fans.

"It has been good coming into the Irish League. It has been physical, I've taken a few bumps and knocks along the way but it has been good fun.

"There are a fantastic group of people here, a really good dressing room and an amazing fanbase, so I've loved it."

Lyons-Foster has played an important part in one of the Irish League’s best defences – no Premiership team has conceded fewer home goals this term than Glentoran (13) while they’ve the third-best record across the entire league campaign.

Another crucial aspect of that return has been the arrival of goalkeeper Gyollai, who pulled off a number of fine saves at Seaview.