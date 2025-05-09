Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Linfield youngster Cole Brannigan has had a week to remember after helping Aston Villa secure U18 Premier League South title glory just a matter of days on from his stunning FA Youth Cup final strike.

Brannigan, who joined Villa from the Blues in 2023, has enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Premier League giants, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists in 14 league outings for the club’s U18 side.

The 17-year-old has also broken into the U21 ranks, racking up five Premier League 2 appearances this term and played in the EFL Trophy against Bolton Wanderers.

Brannigan is now celebrating double trophy joy, which was kicked off by scoring a sensational half-volley in Monday’s FA Youth Cup final win over Manchester City in front of 25,000 spectators at Villa Park.

"I’m absolutely over the moon,” Brannigan reflected on Villa’s YouTube channel following their FA Youth Cup win. “To score a goal makes it even better and to get an assist as well.

"I’ve dreamt of these moments. It’s the biggest cup to win and I’m absolutely buzzing, the feeling is just surreal.

"I had one thought on my mind and it was to just smash it as soon as I seen it! I seen it hit the top corner and the fans just erupted.

"My own head was everywhere, but I was buzzing.

Belfast teenager Cole Brannigan (right) celebrates with Aston Villa teammate Aidan Borland after winning the FA Youth Cup. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"I appreciate all the supporters coming out...it’s a big moment for us so for them to go out of their way to support us means a lot.

"Being in the history books of this club is something special, such a big club, and it’s just getting better and better as it goes – I’m absolutely buzzing to be a part of it.”

Brannigan has since added a league title to his collection with Thursday’s 1-0 win at home to Leicester City meaning Villa have topped the South charts and they’ll now progress into a National final against City, who won the North crown.

It continues a rapid progression which led one youth scout on social media to label Brannigan as “one of the most exciting talents in the UK right now”.

The Northern Ireland youth ace has also had an opportunity to train with Villa’s senior stars, including the likes of England internationals Marcus Rashford and Ollie Watkins and World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez.

Brannigan’s father Cormac, who previously played for Cliftonville, mum Stacey and younger brother Eadan were present to see both of Cole’s special moments and in an interview with the News Letter earlier this year he spoke about the role his family have played.

"My mum texts me every single day and I can't thank my dad enough for what he has done for me,” he said. “He was always making sure football was my priority. He was the main part of why I've been doing well.

"They've been over a few times and were over two weeks ago when I scored twice against Southampton...it seems to be every time they come over that I score!

"From watching me at Linfield and now flying over to watch me play against Premier League teams, for them they can't believe it's happening either.