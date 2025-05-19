Jordan Stewart is back in Glentoran colours – with the 30-year-old Academy graduate “buzzing” at his Oval return after over a decade around England and the Irish League.

Following confirmation of his two-year contract that includes the option of a third season, Stewart described his excitement at a return to the club he initially represented 69 times with 23 goals and seven assists.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be back,” said Stewart. “This is where my football journey began - the club that gave me my first opportunity in senior football and played a huge part in shaping my career.

"I had a great first spell here, but I’ve returned with even more hunger and a real drive to make an impact.

Academy graduate Jordan Stewart has returned to Glentoran after over a decade away from the club. (Photo by Glentoran FC)

“When I sat down with Declan (Devine, Glentoran manager) and Paddy McCourt (Glentoran assistant manager), their ambition for Glentoran was clear.

"There’s frustration about missing out on Europe but an even stronger determination to put that right and that mindset really sold it for me.

“I was keen to get my future sorted early so I can focus on getting back on the pitch and doing what I love.

"I know I’ve got to earn the trust of the Glentoran fans again and the best way to do that is by working hard and letting my football do the talking.”

Stewart’s status as a bright teenage talent on the Irish League scene with the Glens secured a switch across the water to Swindon Town in 2015, with a loan spell at Grimsby Town before his return to Northern Ireland and deal at Glentoran’s ‘Big Two’ rivals Linfield.

Stewart spent around seven years on the books at the Blues, with appearances also at Glenavon and Crusaders before his Glentoran return.

It marks a second signing of the summer transfer window by Glentoran following a deal to bring in Liam Burt.

“I’m absolutely delighted to bring Jordan Stewart back to Glentoran,” said Devine. “He’s a Glentoran Academy graduate who burst onto the scene here and has gone on to establish himself as one of the league’s most exciting attacking talents.

“Jordan is a serial winner with top-level experience, but he still has so much to offer.

"He brings creativity, unpredictability and real quality in the final third.

“We knew we needed to add more attacking spark and that’s why we moved quickly to get him in.

"He’ll be a key part of a creative unit we believe can unlock defences and deliver more goals and assists.

“We’re thrilled to have him back...he’s fully committed to the challenge ahead and I look forward to seeing him score goals, create chances and get the fans off their seats with his attacking play.”

Paul Millar, the Glentoran sporting director, called Stewart “a standout player”.

“We’re absolutely delighted to get the deal done for Jordan,” said Millar. “He’s a standout player, a proven winner and someone who knows exactly what this club is all about.

“From our first conversation, it was clear how fired up he is to pull on the Glentoran shirt again and ultimately help deliver silverware.

“He was hugely impressed with the vision Declan laid out and is already itching to get back into pre-season.

"We faced strong competition for his signature, which speaks volumes about both his quality and the ambition we’re showing as a club.

“When a player of Jordan’s calibre became available, our owner Ali Pour gave his full backing to make the deal happen.