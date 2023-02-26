Ola Adeyemo’s maiden goal for Newry and a John McGovern strike proved enough for the visitors to pick up three points at Mourneview Park, marking their own first Danske Bank Premiership victory on the pitch since November 12 to put them within five points of ninth-placed Glenavon.

It was a crucial win for Darren Mullen’s men, who watched bottom side Portadown apply some relegation pressure with a second consecutive league triumph over Dungannon Swifts as they look to pull off a great escape.

The result continues a wretched run of form for Glenavon, which has included an Irish Cup defeat to H&W Welders and a humiliating 3-1 derby loss against rivals Portadown.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 21/01/2023 Danske Bank Premiership Irish League Dungannon Fc v Glenavon Fc Glenavon's Manager Gary Hamilton during this afternoons game at Stangmore Park, Dungannon Photo Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

They’ve managed to find the net in six of their last nine without a win but defensive errors on a weekly basis have left them reeling and it doesn’t get any easier with a trip to Glentoran coming up on Tuesday night.

Despite that, Hamilton says he won’t give up and that his side will continue to try and work their way to points.

"I've never been a quitter,” he told Glenavon’s official club media. “Anybody who has watched me throughout my career knows one thing I never do is quit.

"You have to keep going and keep working harder and harder.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton

"The backroom staff are analysing every single thing, putting training sessions on to suit what we see the problems are and we're trying everything we can.

"We're trying to give them belief but sometimes it's hard when players are in this form.

"Glentoran won one game in 10 and they are a top side and top, top players so if it can happen to them then it can happen to any side in terms of confidence.

"It's not going to be any easier on Tuesday night that's for sure. You have to believe - the last time we beat Glentoran was a Tuesday night game here.

"The players have to go into every match believing they can get something from the game and if they don't they shouldn't be here.

"I know confidence is low but the only way you get out of that is by working harder.

"It's like everything in life - when things aren't going your way you have to work your way out of it.

"You have to work harder, put more effort in, make sure you don't give away silly goals, take the chances when they come and build on that.

"We will go to The Oval on Tuesday night and hopefully something clicks with them and maybe we don't concede a stupid goal early in the game and gives us something to build on and believe in.

"We're giving away too many early goals in games. Portadown was three or four minutes and today is 15 or 20 - you can't do that when you're on this run of form and confidence is low.