​Northern Ireland goalkeeper Jackie Burns is hoping for home help to boost the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 dream.

Larne’s Inver Park will stage the first leg on Friday of a play-off final against highly-rated Norway – with Northern Ireland’s goal a second European Championships qualification following the landmark achievement in 2022.

Burns is backing the Northern Ireland fans to play a key role in making the most of home advantage against a Norway side sitting 16th in the world rankings, 29 places above Tanya Oxtoby’s squad.

"Norway are a quality team, but the crowd will help us into this game," said Burns on BBC Sport NI. "Obviously you want the second leg at home, but having the first leg here is going to help us even more.

Northern Ireland senior women's goalkeeper Jackie Burns. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

"It will push us on."

Northern Ireland visit Oslo for the second leg on Tuesday, with a place at the Switzerland finals the ultimate prize.

"Everyone wants to achieve it again...for me, I want to prove it wasn't a fluke the first time," said Burns. "We want to show we are able to compete with the top-quality teams.

"To do it again would prove that and show that our quality has gone up since last time."

Burns added: "It's something one of my coaches told me from a young age when I was playing for Northern Ireland - the game doesn't change. Yes, the opposition may change but football doesn't.”