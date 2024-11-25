Jackie Burns' call for Northern Ireland fan force towards Euro dream
Larne’s Inver Park will stage the first leg on Friday of a play-off final against highly-rated Norway – with Northern Ireland’s goal a second European Championships qualification following the landmark achievement in 2022.
Burns is backing the Northern Ireland fans to play a key role in making the most of home advantage against a Norway side sitting 16th in the world rankings, 29 places above Tanya Oxtoby’s squad.
"Norway are a quality team, but the crowd will help us into this game," said Burns on BBC Sport NI. "Obviously you want the second leg at home, but having the first leg here is going to help us even more.
"It will push us on."
Northern Ireland visit Oslo for the second leg on Tuesday, with a place at the Switzerland finals the ultimate prize.
"Everyone wants to achieve it again...for me, I want to prove it wasn't a fluke the first time," said Burns. "We want to show we are able to compete with the top-quality teams.
"To do it again would prove that and show that our quality has gone up since last time."
Burns added: "It's something one of my coaches told me from a young age when I was playing for Northern Ireland - the game doesn't change. Yes, the opposition may change but football doesn't.”
NORTHERN IRELAND: Jackie Burns (Bristol City Women), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers), Rachael Norney (Liverpool Feds), Rebecca Holloway, Rebecca McKenna and Ellie Mason (all Birmingham City Women), Laura Rafferty (Rangers Women), Rachel Dugdale (Blackburn Rovers Women), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville Ladies), Natalie Johnson (Nottingham Forest Women), Joely Andrews (Hearts Women), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran Women), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville Ladies), Brenna McPartlan (Burnley Women), Megan Bell (Rangers Women), Connie Scofield (London City Lionesses). Kerry Beattie and Lauren Wade (both Hearts Women), Emily Wilson (Glentoran Women), Simone Magill (Birmingham City Women), Keri Halliday (Linfield Women), Casey Howe (Nottingham Forest Women), Danielle Maxwell (Cliftonville Ladies).