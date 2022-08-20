James Knowles believes new pitch will benefit Dungannon’s style

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been another busy summer for the Swifts both on and off the pitch as boss Dean Shiels worked on player recruitment while the work was carried out on the installation of a 3g pitch at Stangmore Park.

The Tyrone side become the fifth Danske Bank Premiership club to go down the synthetic route.

North Belfast rivals Cliftonville and Crusaders led the way with Larne and Coleraine following suit in recent seasons.

Dungannon Swifts midfielder James Knowles

Glentoran and Ballymena United are eager to follow suit totip the balance in favour of teams playing on artificial surfaces.

Ironically both the Sky Blues and the Glens are the first two teams to play on the new surface.

David Jeffrey’s men are first up this afternoon and midfielder James Knowles can’t wait to get started, and he feels it will be beneficial for the Swifts.

“It’s good to finally get to play on the new pitch all the lads have been looking forward to it,” he said.

“I think it will suit our style of play. I think everyone knows how we want to play, we’ll always stick by that, and I think we will benefit from it.”

Dungannon had a sobering experience on the opening day going down 5-1 at Crusaders.

Knowles though is determined to bounce back today against his former club.

“I look around the league now and everyone has tough games,” he said.

“It’s going to be very tough to gain points in this league now.

“There are teams fighting at both ends of the table, but it’s exciting for everyone.

“In terms of our team it was a young squad last year, it was maybe a bit risky, but I believe they are good enough.

“We will benefit from the games they got under their belts last year.

“The challenge for us this season is to try and go and compete with the top teams and try and get as many points off them as we can.”

Knowles is full of praise for his manager, Dean Shiels, and the way he goes about the game.

“I have to be honest, I think he’s the best in the league coaching-wise, especially being a midfielder,” he said.

“I’ve said this to a few people, he’s made me a better player.