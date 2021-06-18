James Knowles impressed by stylish Dungannon Swifts

Speaking after signing on at Stangmore Park the former Cliftonville and Ballymena United midfielder says he was impressed by the way Shiels was going about things at the Swifts and was only too happy to sign on.

“I’m over the moon to sign for the Club," he told the club website.

"I spoke to Dean at the start of the week and was happy with everything he had to say. He obviously seen me play last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dean Shiels and new signing, James Knowles.

"I loved the way Dean was trying to implement the way the team was trying to play.

"I seen it from a far and thought it could suit my style of play, so after speaking to the manager I felt I didn’t need to look any further.

"I’m looking forward to getting going and hopefully show what I can do.”

Shiels is delighted to have recruited the experience player, who has also played for Linfield and Glentoran in the Irish League.

“James is a player I’ve always liked.

"I’ve watched James career for a long time and I know the ability he has.

"He’s courageous on the ball, wants the ball in tight areas, he’s got a great range of passing and he’s a typical midfielder that will suit our style of play.

"I’m excited to watch him next season and I’m really delighted to get him on board.”

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe